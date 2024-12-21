Hi, Subscriber

Yankees Trade Former All-Star in 2-for-1 Deal with Reds

Jose Trevino
Jose Trevino hitting an RBI single against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the American League Championship Series on October 17.

After losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets, the New York Yankees have been among MLB’s busiest teams in the offseason. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that they’ve sent Jose Trevino the Cincinnati Reds.

In return, righty reliever Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson are on their way to the Bronx.

Sherman went on to add that the move reinforces Austin Wells place as the Yankees’ starting pitcher next season.

“In Trevino, NYY lose pitch whisperer/big into prep work, but due to be FA after ’25 and Wells now clearly No. 1 catcher,” Sherman continued in a separate tweet. “Cruz not yet arb (arbitration) eligible though 35 in March. Had 4.86 ERA in ’24, but 36.1 K pct was 6th-among RP with 50IP. NYY saves few million to perhaps redirect.”

Cruz seems like the apple of New York’s eye in this deal. The three-year veteran threw 109 strikeouts last season, the most of any reliver in 2024.

Trevino’s time with the Yankees comes to an end after three seasons, including All-Star honors in 2022. He batted .215/.288/.354 in 73 appearances last year.

This story will be updated.

