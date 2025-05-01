Effort to Right a Wrong Spurs Yankees Trade Pitch for Top Available Piece

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

For the New York Yankees, that could mean taking another crack at the trade market to fix their bullpen issues.

In mid-December, the Yankees sent left-handed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes, infield prospect Caleb Durbin and cash considerations to Milwaukee for Devin Williams. The Yankees entered the 2025 season confident about handing the closing duties to the two-time All-Star and two-time NL Reliever of the Year who had 78 saves over the previous four seasons.

But that confidence wouldn’t last.

Devin Williams Has Rough Start, Loses Closer Role ‘For Right Now’

About a month into his tenure with the team, Williams was removed from the closer role. The final straw was the 4-2 loss to Toronto on April 25, as Williams did not record an out, instead allowing three runs that gave the Blue Jays the comeback win.

It was Williams’ first blown save of the season, but it was not a one-time issue. Williams had given away a four-run lead in his previous outing, and his general inconsistencies since the regular season began led to Yankees manager Aaron Boone telling reporters last weekend that Williams would not be used in save situations “for right now.”

“The good news for Devin is he has everything to get through this and come out better from the other side. That’s my expectation,” Boone said. “Right now, it’s best for everyone to pull him out of that role and try to start building some good rhythm, confidence and momentum. I fully expect him to be a central figure for us moving forward.”

But Dylan Sanders of Sports Illustrated suggests that the Yankees can’t wait for Williams to right himself. Instead, Sanders proposes that New York add the top reliever available this season: St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.

Joining Ryan Helsley With Devin Williams Could Make Yankees Bullpen Dominant

Helsley led all MLB relievers with 49 saves last season, and he has four saves in six opportunities so far this season.

“It has been a solid campaign for the 30-year-old. His ERA is up to 3.60 after giving up two runs in his last outing, but overall he has been fine,” Sanders wrote. “Helsley’s stuff looks good and he is still one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in baseball, so he should be solid for the rest of the season.”

Sanders cites the trade from deadline day of last July that sent Tanner Scott from Miami to San Diego. The Padres received Scott and right-handed middle reliever Bryan Hoeing for left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling (Padres No. 2 prospect), right-handed pitcher Adam Mazur (No. 4), infielder/outfielder Graham Pauley (No. 5) and infielder Jay Beshears (No. 24).

Sanders opines that a trade offer for Helsley would need to consist of three or four top-30 prospects. He proposes that the Yankees offer a package of left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge (the team’s No. 8 prospect), infielder Jorbit Vivas (No. 19) and right-handed pitcher Gresen Carter (No. 28).

At 18-13, New York leads the American League East, but to reach their goal of returning to the World Series, the Yankees will need to add pieces. Adding Helsley could be a huge step in that direction.