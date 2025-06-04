Yankees Trade Pitch Sends $50 Million Rival to the Bronx

The New York Yankees have jumped out to a significant lead in the AL East and are considered favorites to return to the World Series for a second straight year, but are still expected to look for some upgrades ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

One insider believes they could find help from their crosstown rival.

Reporter Zack Scott appeared on SNY’s Baseball Night in New York to discuss potential trade targets in the infield, suggesting that New York Mets veteran Jeff McNeil could be one of them.

Yankees Could Look to Queens for Help

Scott suggested that the Yankees could use a roster logjam in Queens to their advantage. The Mets shipped former top prospect Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse when McNeil returned from injury in April, but Baty caught fire in the minors and earned a quick promotion back up to the Mets.

“They just told me to go down there and keep doing what I had been doing the past couple of weeks,” Baty said, via the New York Post. “Pick up where I left off.”

Baty is temporarily filling the spot vacated by outfield Jesse Winker when he went down with an oblique strain that will likely keep him out until close to July, but the Mets will have another roster crunch when Winker returns.

Scott floated the idea of the Mets trading McNeil to the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline. McNeil has two seasons left on his $50 million contract extension and could provide some much-needed help for the Yankees.

“The Mets have some surplus,” he said. “Maybe Jeff McNeil would be a great fit for the Yankees.”

The Mets have similar World Series hopes as the Yankees, however, and might not be keen to deal a steady hitter and former batting title champion. The Mets currently lead the NL East and are looking to replicate last year’s run to the NL Championship Series, so the Yankees may need an attractive trade package to get them Mets to part with McNeil.

Other Trade Targets for the Yankees

If the Yankees find it too difficult to pull off a trade with their crosstown rival, there could be some other options. Scott suggested they could look to Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who already played two seasons in the Bronx.

As Scott noted, Kiner-Falefa was a utility infielder — and then some — for the Yankees.

“Kiner Falefa was traded to the Pirates from the Blue Jays at last year’s deadline,” he noted. “Prior to his stint in Toronto, he joined the Yankees before the 2022 season as a part of the Josh Donaldson and Gary Sánchez trade. He hit .253 with a .643 OPS, 10 homers, 85 RBI and 36 stolen bases for the Yankees. He played six positions for them, including four innings as a pitcher.”

The Yankees could also tend to other positions at the trade deadline, including their rotation. The team was left with a big hole at the top of the rotation after Gerrit Cole underwent Tommy John surgery in March, putting him out for the entire 2025 season at least.