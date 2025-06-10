Yankees Trade Pitch Lands $56 Million Pitcher to Replace Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees suffered a major blow when ace Gerrit Cole underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in March, leaving a gaping hole in their rotation.
Though the Yankees have been able to weather the storm so far this season — leading the AL East and remaining among the World Series contenders — team insiders believe they will look for more pitching help before the MLB trade deadline.
The Yankees could find it in Sandy Alcantara, a long-rumored target who is expected to be available as the Miami Marlins look to sell.
Sandy Alcantara Named a Player to Watch for the Yankees
Fox Sports writer Deesha Thosar identified Alcantara as a potential trade target for the Yankees even before the season began, naming him one of the most likely players to replace Cole in the rotation. Thosar correctly predicted that the Marlins would reside in the MLB basement again in 2025, with Alcantara likely becoming trade bait.
“Deep in a rebuild that has fans irritated and impatient, they’re poised for another fruitless season in 2025. Alcantara, one of the only recognizable names left on the Marlins roster, is expected to be out of Miami by the time the NFL preseason starts,” Thosar wrote.
Alcantara remains a top trade target, with Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller listing him as No. 1 among the available pitchers. Miller noted that Alcantara has struggled in his return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, stumbling out to a 7.89 ERA.
Alcantara is owed $17.3 million in 2025 and 2026 after signing a $56 million contract extension in 2021, with a $21 million club option for 2027.
Despite the poor stats, Miller wrote that Alcantara is at least healthy, missing only one start in early April when the team decided to give him extra rest after a rainout.
“And while he may not be pitching particularly well, Alcantara is at least throwing like his old self,” Miller wrote. “He has gone at least 100 pitches on four occasions, and the velocity on his four-seamer and sinker is right on par with his pre-surgery norms.”
Other Potential Pitching Targets for the Yankees
If Alcantara turns out to be too expensive for their liking, the Yankees could take aim at some other targets to boost the rotation. Thosar suggested the Yankees could aim for a reunion with Michael King, who is already familiar with the Bronx and would come at a much more affordable price.
“Since [Yankees general manager Brian] Cashman has floated concerns about the Yankees exceeding the luxury tax, King is an ideal trade candidate because he would add just $4 million to their $300 million-plus payroll,” Thosar wrote. “King is earning $1 million in base salary and $3 million from his signing bonus in 2025.”
The Yankees could also make a more long-term investment in a pitcher like Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners, Thosar wrote. While this would not necessarily be cheaper than the other options, it would give the Yankees a potential option to replace Cole going forward should he not recover fully from the major surgery.
“He’s owed roughly $70 million through 2027, so this would be a long-term deal and added financial risk for the Yankees, but they need security in the rotation next year, too, as Cole continues rehabbing from elbow surgery,” Thosar noted.
