The New York Yankees suffered a major blow when ace Gerrit Cole underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in March, leaving a gaping hole in their rotation.

Though the Yankees have been able to weather the storm so far this season — leading the AL East and remaining among the World Series contenders — team insiders believe they will look for more pitching help before the MLB trade deadline.

The Yankees could find it in Sandy Alcantara, a long-rumored target who is expected to be available as the Miami Marlins look to sell.

Sandy Alcantara Named a Player to Watch for the Yankees Fox Sports writer Deesha Thosar identified Alcantara as a potential trade target for the Yankees even before the season began, naming him one of the most likely players to replace Cole in the rotation. Thosar correctly predicted that the Marlins would reside in the MLB basement again in 2025, with Alcantara likely becoming trade bait. “Deep in a rebuild that has fans irritated and impatient, they’re poised for another fruitless season in 2025. Alcantara, one of the only recognizable names left on the Marlins roster, is expected to be out of Miami by the time the NFL preseason starts,” Thosar wrote. Alcantara remains a top trade target, with Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller listing him as No. 1 among the available pitchers. Miller noted that Alcantara has struggled in his return to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, stumbling out to a 7.89 ERA. Alcantara is owed $17.3 million in 2025 and 2026 after signing a $56 million contract extension in 2021, with a $21 million club option for 2027. Despite the poor stats, Miller wrote that Alcantara is at least healthy, missing only one start in early April when the team decided to give him extra rest after a rainout.