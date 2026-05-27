Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Tarik Skubal for Top 2 Prospects

The New York Yankees have started playing better baseball as of late, having won three games in a row and coming to within 2 1/2 games of first place in the American League East. The team recently got a big boost thanks to the return of Gerrit Cole.

They have also received big contributions from right-hander Cam Schlittler, but it certainly can’t hurt to add one more big arm to their starting rotation. They attempted to trade for Tarik Skubal back in January, but the Detroit Tigers scoffed at their offer, essentially telling them that their prospect pool was not good enough.

However, with the Tigers falling out of contention, a Skubal trade seems all but inevitable. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report put a mock proposal together that would send Skubal to the Bronx Bombers for their two top prospects, infielder George Lombard Jr. and right-hander Carlos Lagrange.

“The Yankees have gotten 7.2 rWAR out of their starting pitchers, the most of any team in MLB. But to focus on that is to miss the real points of concern,” Rymer wrote.

“Cam Schlittler? Yeah, he rules. But Max Fried is on the injured list, and both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón have flashed warning signs since they came off the IL. Rodón has walked 11 batters in 13 innings, while Cole had more walks (three) than strikeouts (two) in his 2026 debut. Both are in their mid-30s.