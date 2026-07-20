Top Yankees Trade Target Returns to Astros Lineup

Jeremy Pena is back in the Astros’ lineup after missing one game with a right hamstring cramp.

Consider it a relief for teams like the Yankees, who have been connected to the All-Star shortstop ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Pena, 28, has been limited to 53 games this season due to multiple injuries. He has been productive when healthy, hitting .295 with six home runs, 22 RBI and eight stolen bases.

Pena was an All-Star for the first time last year, when he hit .304 with 17 homers, 62 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

Pena Has Dealt With Multiple Injuries

Pena notably missed 32 games in April and May due to an injury to the same hamstring. He also played through a broken ring finger sustained during spring training, then got hurt again in late June with a left calf strain.

Despite being in and out of the Houston lineup, Pena remains a popular name in trade circles.

Pena had a career-high .840 OPS in 2025 and is a proven postseason performer. During Houston’s 2022 championship run, he was crowned MVP of both the American League Championship Series and World Series after hitting .345 with four homers, eight RBI and 12 runs scored in 13 postseason games.

Pena was back in the leadoff spot Monday as the Astros opened a three-game series against the Marlins at home.

Shortstop Remains a Big Need for Yankees

Earlier this month, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan mentioned the Yankees as a potential fit for Pena.

While Pena is signed through next season, the Astros (47-54) could look to deal him to a contender to boost their prospect base.

“Replenishing a bad farm system with few players close to the big leagues takes a move like trading Pena, and the only question at this point is whether it will be before (the) Aug. 3 (trade deadline) or before the Dec. 1 lockout,” Passan wrote.

Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe have both struggled at shortstop this season, intensifying calls for the Yankees to add to the position. Caballero has 10 homers and 23 stolen bases but hit just .210 with a .658 OPS in 24 June games. Meanwhile, Volpe, who missed all of April following offseason shoulder surgery, has one homer and a .663 OPS in 47 games.

After a hot start, the Yankees went just 12-14 in June and now trail the Rays by 1.5 games in the AL East.

Olney also listed the Rays, Braves, Blue Jays, and Red Sox as possible destinations for Pena.