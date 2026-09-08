Yankees’ Trent Grisham Injury May Open Door For Spencer Jones

While one 6-foot-7 New York Yankees outfielder has dominated headlines over the last 48 hours, another less touted behemoth in the Yanks ranks has seen an opportunity fall into his lap.

Spencer Jones has been a pleasant surprise for New York this season, as a rocky start to his Yankees career has quietly turned into a solid rookie campaign. As the summer progressed, so did Jones’ swing, and, in tandem so did his playing time. Now, with recent news that Trent Grisham has been placed on the IL and may miss the rest of the regular season, Jones has an opportunity to cement his role in center field for October and beyond.

Though Jones’ season numbers border on replacement level, it’s the success he’s had in his last 15 games that may prove he’s turning a corner. The 25-year-old is batting over .300 with 10 runs driven in during that time frame. It’s not a massive sample size, but if he continues to grow while Grisham continues to regress, this opportunity may be his chance to prove he is the long term answer in the Bronx.

Grisham Heads to 10-Day IL

Grisham has been the Yankees everyday center fielder for the last two seasons. He had a monster year in 2025, slugging 34 home runs to the tune of an .812 OPS.

This season however, the 29-year-old has seen regression in almost every significant offensive statistical category. Grisham’s batting average is down 20 points, his OPS is down over 100 points, and he only hit just over half as many home runs this season as he did in 2025.

There’s enough of a sample size over Grisham’s career to show that he may just be a below average hitter with moderate upside in the power category. In just under 900 games in his career, he has a batting average of .217, and never hit over 20 home runs outside of his 2025 season.

Jones may not be some generational talent, but the upside is readily apparent in his game. With Grisham down and the rest of the Yankees outfield still taking shape with other injuries, Jones’ performance over the next three weeks will likely go a long way in determining his future with the organization.

Yankees Outfield Getting Healthier Despite Grisham Injury

With Aaron Judge’s return imminent and Jasson Dominguez slowly working his way back, the Yankees outfield is slowly getting back to full health outside of Grisham. Judge may take some time to work his way back into the field, so that opens up opportunity for Jones and Dominguez to get everyday reps.

Heliot Ramos has been a disappointment in his 24 games with the Yankees, hitting just .145 with four home runs since being traded from the San Francisco Giants. If he continues to struggle, his role with New York come October may be limited to a bench/platoon role.

That leaves four realistic options, assuming Grisham remains down: Jones, Judge, Dominguez, and Cody Bellinger. Judge and Bellinger own their spots assuming full health, meaning it comes down to Jones and Dominguez to battle for the final spot.