Yankees Announce Roster Move Hours After Subway Series Ends

The New York Yankees finished off the New York Mets in a dramatic fashion on Sunday, then hours later announced that a veteran pitcher had decided to leave the organization.

The Yankees had designated right-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek for assignment earlier in the week, but announced early on May 19 that he opted to leave the organization.

“Today, LHP Tyler Matzek elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment,” the Yankees shared in a post on X.

The decision leaves an uncertain future for the pitcher who had an unusual path that included five years between stints with major league clubs.

Tyler Matzek’s Limited Impact

The Yankees had signed Matzek to a minor league deal back in February, starting with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in April before the team selected his contract on April 11.

Matzek appeared in seven games, posting a 4.26 ERA through 6.2 innings before the team designated him for assignment late last week.

As SI.com’s John Markowski noted, Matzek had a non-linear career path that included a big gap in the middle.

Markowski was a regular on the Braves in 2021, helping the team win a World Series.

Matzek’s departure from the team comes after a win in their most anticipated series, the Subway Series and return of Juan Soto with the Mets.

After the teams split the first two games of the series, the Yankees took the rubber match on the strength of a six-run eighth inning, winning 8-2.

The inning was punctuated by a grand slam from Cody Bellinger, who had a total of seven hits, seven RBIs, and two home runs in the series. After the game, he said it was a big accomplishment to beat the team tied for the best record in the NL.

“Both teams are playing really well,” Bellinger said, via the New York Daily News. “They have a good team over there. The lineup’s really good. They’re pitching really well. And obviously for us over here, I really like what we’re doing. I love the guys in this locker room, and I think we’re playing really good baseball overall.”

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, whose throwing error allowed the Yankees to score the go-ahead run in the eighth before the offensive onslaught that followed, passed the sentiment back to the Yankees.

“That’s a great team over there,” he said. “That’s the beautiful part about playing in the Subway Series. No matter which side you’re on, it’s that electric environment and it’s really fun. This is really fun baseball.”

The series was marked with some dramatic moments, including the Bronx faithful booing Soto in his first return to Yankee Stadium since bolting in free agency to join the Mets.