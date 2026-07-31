Yankees Get Significant Trade Update on League-Leading Catcher

The New York Yankees are casting a wide net when looking for catching help before the MLB trade deadline, with a report that they are sniffing around a fast-rising candidate to move.

New York Post reporter Jon Heyman reported on Friday that the Yankees have looked at several candidates, including what might be the biggest name on the trade market. But he added that the Yankees have shown interest in Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson, who could be the most likely to move.

“Yankees are among many teams talking to the Rockies about Hunter Goodman,” Heyman wrote in a post on X. “Still seen as less than 50-50 Goodman is dealt anywhere. The 2-time All-Star has 3 more years of control. NYY also has checked on Adley Rutschman, Tyler Stephenson and many other catchers”

Yankees Seen as Frontrunner for Tyler Stephenson

The Yankees have been connected to Stephenson for weeks, with SI.com writer Zach Pressnell suggesting he could be a more likely addition than Goodman.

“The Yankees have struggled at catcher all season. Stephenson would be a very solid addition to their roster if the Yankees are serious about dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers for the World Series title,” Pressnell wrote. “The Yankees will likely prefer to add somebody like Hunter Goodman, but if he stays with the Rockies, Stephenson wouldn’t be a bad backup option for the Bronx Bombers.”

While the Yankees primarily need some hitting help from their catching group, Roundtable Sports noted that Stephenson has quietly become one of the league’s best players at a new skill — ABS challenges.

“According to Baseball Savant, he has quietly become one of baseball’s most effective catchers when using MLB’s ABS challenge system,” the report noted. “Stephenson has challenged 95 pitches this season, the second-highest total among major league catchers, and has won 72 percent of those reviews. Only a handful of catchers have generated more value through the system.”

Tyler Stephenson Still Won’t Come Cheap

While Goodman may be seen as the biggest trade target among catchers, there have been increasing reports on Stephenson. Pressnell suggested that the Reds could have several suitors, which would allow them to set a high asking price.

“The Reds could look to ignite a bidding war between the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox,” Pressnell wrote. “All of these teams could use catching help.”