Yankees Could See Unexpected Red Sox Weapon in Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees spent the final week of the regular season focused on their own roster. Aaron Judge‘s calf. Giancarlo Stanton‘s availability. The rotation order for the Wild Card Series. There was plenty to sort out before Tuesday’s Game 1 against the Boston Red Sox.

While the Yankees were working through those decisions, the Red Sox quietly made a move that could change the shape of the series.

Garrett Crochet is at Yankee Stadium. The left-hander who won Game 1 of last year’s Wild Card Series in this building is back, and he says he is ready to pitch.

The Pitcher Who Beat the Yankees Last Year

Crochet started the opening game of the 2025 Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium and shut the Yankees down. His performance in the opener showed what he was capable of on the biggest stage.

A left shoulder injury wiped out nearly all of his 2026 season. He has not pitched in a major league game since April. The Yankees had reason to believe he would not be a factor in this series.

That changed over the weekend. Crochet was the only player from the Red Sox’ stay-ready camp who made the trip to New York. On Monday, he stood at Yankee Stadium and told reporters the only thing left is the roster decision.

“I guess now it’s just a matter of if anybody agrees with me,” Crochet said.

Why It Matters for New York

Red Sox manager Chad Tracy has not confirmed whether Crochet will be on the Wild Card roster. That announcement will come Tuesday before the series begins. But Crochet’s presence in New York is difficult to ignore.

The Yankees carry several left-handed bats in their lineup, including Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger. Crochet out of the bullpen in the sixth or seventh inning would give Tracy a weapon specifically designed to neutralize those hitters.

The risk for the Red Sox is real. Five months without a game is a long time. Controlled sessions in Florida do not replicate what he would face in a playoff game. But Crochet has been in this ballpark before, in this exact series, and he delivered.

Final Word for the Yankees

The left-hander who beat the Yankees last October is standing in their building again, telling anyone who will listen that he is ready. Whether Tracy puts him on the roster remains to be seen. If he does however, it’ll be a bullpen role for Crochet.

Game 1 is Tuesday night. The Yankees will find out soon enough.