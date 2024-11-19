Yankees Urged to Add ‘Monumental’ Star Pitcher to Replace Cortes

For the Yankees, entering the 2024 MLB offseason, there is a surprisingly long list of items that need attention, considering this team is coming off a World Series appearance and an American League pennant. Juan Soto, of course, leads the list. But adding another starting pitcher is high up on the agenda, too.

The Yankees had some luck last year when they were able to survive a down–and injury-marred-season from ace Gerrit Cole, who injured his arm in spring training after having won the 2023 A.L. Cy Young award, and came back in 2024 with a so-so showing of 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA and a WHIP that bloomed to 1.126, his highest in seven seasons.

The hope is that Cole returns to Cy Young form in 2025, but at age 34, that’s no guarantee. As much as the Yankees have to figure out in the field, then, look for landing an ace to be on their radar.

And there is no more cost-effective ace gamble on the market this offseason than Japanese star Roki Sasaki.

Yankees Addition Would Be ‘Monumental’

In his column outlining what an ideal Yankees offseason would look like, beat writer Chris Kirschner of The Athletic noted that, in addition to keeping Soto and adding star first baseman Christian Walker, bringing in the flamethrowing Sasaki to replace Nestor Cortes–one of two starters, with Marcus Stroman, Kirchner says the Yankees should trade away–should be on the Yankees’ to-do list.

Because Sasaki is coming in as an international amateur, rather than a free agent (he could have done so if he’d waited two more offseasons), he will only be eligible for bonus-pool money, which means he will be relatively cheap to sign.

“Landing the 23-year-old Roki Sasaki out of Japan would be monumental for the Yankees because he would sign as an international amateur free agent; thus he would not require millions to land. The Yankees have scouted Sasaki intensely over the past several years. The Los Angeles Dodgers are seen as the favorites to land him, but it’s still unclear what’s important to Sasaki,” Kirschner wrote.

“The Yankees have had success with Japanese players in the past, including Masahiro Tanaka, a pitcher Sasaki grew up idolizing.”

Roki Sasaki Would Need to Stretch Innings Capability

Sasaki consistently tops 100 MPH on his fastball, and went 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA last season, which was not his best showing in his four seasons at Japan’s top level. His WHIP was 1.036 last year, but in this previous two years, he’d gone 16-8 with a 1.90 ERA and a WHIP of 0.771.

He would not slot in as an ace right away, though, because Japanese pitchers take on a much lighter workload than he’d get in MLB. Sasaki has never topped 129 innings in Japan. To begin with, he would likely replace Cortes, assuming he is traded.

While the fastball gets the headlines, Sasaki also features a great splitter, and a slider.

James Dykstra, who played with Sasaki in Japan, told MLB.com, “I stood behind the catcher in his bullpen early in Spring Training and said ‘Oh my!’ I knew how good it was in the World Baseball Classic and it even exceeded my expectations. It’s probably one of the best splitters I’ve ever seen.”