Yankees Urged to Cut 30-Year-Old Infielder Ahead of Cody Bellinger’s Return

The New York Yankees still have several players on the IL, but outfielder Cody Bellinger is inching closer to a return.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Bellinger will play in a rehab game Thursday and could return to the team as soon as Sunday.

However, while getting Bellinger back would give the lineup a boost, the Yankees will need to make a corresponding roster move. There already appears to be a growing consensus among fans about which player should be removed.

Yankees Urged to DFA Amed Rosario

New York could send a player like Spencer Jones down to Triple-A, but Jones’ recent performance has fans hoping the Yankees keep him in the majors. Instead, some are calling for the team to designate 30-year-old veteran infielder Amed Rosario for assignment.

“Amed Rosario should be DFA’d for Cody Bellinger. Hasn’t hit lefties all year long,” Everything Yankees posted.

Amed Rosario should be DFA’d for Cody Bellinger. Hasn’t hit lefties all year long. — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) August 19, 2026

Another fan shared, “Grisham’s big game distracted me but I do think the Yankees have a decision to make when Cody Bellinger returns (Tuesday?) I’d probably just DFA Amed Rosario. His xwOBA against LHP is sub .300 and he’s got zero defensive versatility. Keep Jones up and platoon him / Ramos.”

Grisham’s big game distracted me but I do think the Yankees have a decision to make when Cody Bellinger returns (Tuesday?) I’d probably just DFA Amed Rosario. His xwOBA against LHP is sub .300 and he’s got zero defensive versatility. Keep Jones up and platoon him / Ramos. — Tristan (@YankeesFocus) August 19, 2026

One more fan wrote, “Amed Rosario just hasn’t done his job this season. He had a hot April then fell off the face of the Earth. He seems to be a DFA candidate when Cody Bellinger returns because he dosent play often against pitching he is hitting much better (RHP) & his a very bad defender.

“It might be time to cut bait with Amed Rosario & I don’t like to say this because I love his energy but he hasn’t done his job & he’s a waste of roster space if he can’t hit LHP.”

Amed Rosario just hasn’t done his job this season. He had a hot April then fell off the face of the Earth. He seems to be a DFA candidate when Cody Bellinger returns because he dosent play often against pitching he is hitting much better (RHP) & his a very bad defender. It might… pic.twitter.com/VByQhJ87EJ — Jonathan (@NYSports29) August 19, 2026

Rosario’s 2026 Season

Rosario has filled a platoon role for the Yankees all season, but he hasn’t provided much production at the plate. His value has largely come from his versatility as an infielder and the energy he brings to the clubhouse.

Across 73 games and 186 at-bats, he’s batting .226 with one home run and 10 RBIs while slugging .425 with a .693 OPS.