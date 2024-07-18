Yankees Urged to Make Trade for ‘Perfect’ Gleyber Torres Replacement

The MLB All-Star break is behind us, and for the Yankees, it was a welcome respite from the final month of the first half of the season. Sure, any Yankees fan, or even a general baseball observer, knows that after a 50-22 start back on June 14, the Yanks unraveled, going 8-18 in the following four weeks and closing up with a mistake-riddled 6-5 loss to the Orioles last Sunday.

Ah but that seems so long ago now. The Yankees can start up all over again now that the midseason classic is behind us, still comfortably ahead in the race for an American League wildcard spot, and still just a game behind Baltimore, who have been scuffling, too, for the lead in the AL East.

Ideally, not long after coming out of the break, the Yankees will address the shortcomings that have cropped up on the roster. There have been many—the entire offense outside of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto has struggled, every infield position could use a boost, and the bullpen (as always) could use a stronger closer or at least a lights-out setup man for Clay Holmes.

With that in mind, the folks at Bleacher Report are imploring the Pinstripes to add not one, but two pieces at the MLB trade deadline: Angels second/third baseman Luis Rengifo and Marlins set-up man Tanner Scott.

Yankees May Want to Sub Out Gleyber Torres at 2B

In an article this week at B/R titled, “Every MLB Team’s Top Priority at the 2024 Trade Deadline,” analyst Joel Reuter highlighted the two trade targets as the Yankees’ should-be priorities. Wrote Reuter of Rengifo and Scott:

“These two players are exactly what the Yankees need to fortify their roster. Rengifo gives them an offensive upgrade on the infield capable of playing second base and third base, and with another year of control he could also serve as an insurance policy for 2025 if Gleyber Torres walks in free agency.

“Scott is the high-leverage reliever the team is lacking alongside Clay Holmes in the late innings, and he should come at a reasonable price since he’s a rental.”

While a bullpen arm like Scott would be a luxury, getting an infielder who can hit and lay multiple spots is a necessity for Yankees GM Brian Cashman ahead of the July 30 deadline.

At third base, D.J. Mahieu has struggled badly this year, batting .188 to date. His replacement, Oswaldo Cabrera has been only marginally better, with a .238/.288/.341 slash line this season. Torres, meanwhile, has hit better lately (.320 in his last eight games) but is still struggling on the season, with an average of just .231.

But Torres has also drawn the ire of manager Aaron Boone with his lack of hustle and mental lapses in the field. The Yankees might be more eager to replace him in the coming weeks.

Luis Rengifo Could Be a ‘Perfect Yankees Fit’

Rengifo is 27 and in his seventh season with the Angels. He’s having by far his best year, with a slash line of .315/.358/.442, and while there has to be some concern about him regressing to the mean, Rengifo has been a solid hitter for the past two seasons, hitting .264 in both years, with 17 homers in 2022 and 16 in 2023.

He has also opened a new facet of his game, stealing 22 bases this season after having stolen just 18 in his entire career before this year.

His name has certainly gained momentum in connection with the Yankees—a headline in the New York Post recently called him a “Perfect Yankee Fit.” The Angels, presumably, will be selling off pieces at the trade deadline, and Rengifo’s value has never been higher (and might never be higher). It would be a surprise if he’s still in L.A. on August 1.

The Yankees should do what they can to make sure he’s in the Bronx.