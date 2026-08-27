New York Yankees Urged to Sign 31-Year-Old Pitcher After Sudden Release

The New York Yankees have split the first two games of their series with the Houston Astros entering Thursday night’s finale.

After Wednesday’s win, however, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed bad news about reliever Fernando Cruz, who will likely miss the remainder of the season with a partial UCL tear.

That injury adds even more concern to a Yankees bullpen already dealing with uncertainty and relying on several players who recently signed with or joined the big league roster, including Justin Topa and Michael Fulmer.

Yankees Could Add Recently Released Southpaw

One intriguing name just hit the open market after the Miami Marlins unexpectedly designated 31-year-old left-handed reliever John King for assignment despite his formidable 2026 campaign.

King went unclaimed on waivers and ultimately received his release from the organization after exercising his right to refuse a minor league assignment. He has five years of MLB service time.

Yankees wanted him in the Gallo deal yrs ago Marlins Designate John King For Assignment https://t.co/ylOO5iMyza — Bobby Milone (@BobbyMilone29) August 26, 2026

King made his last appearance on Aug. 19. Across 50 appearances this season, he owns a 6-2 record with a 3.99 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 33 strikeouts over 49.2 innings.

He began his MLB career with the Texas Rangers in 2020 and spent four seasons with the organization. He then spent three years with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Marlins this past offseason.

Yankees Urged to Sign King

Following the latest news on Cruz and the other injuries piling up, Yankees fans have made their case on social media for New York to pursue King.

“1.01 WHIP? This should be a no brainer,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Go get him Cash.”

Another fan wrote, “Please pick him up.”

“He was a trade target for the deadline, it would be foolish for the Yankees to not pounce at the opportunity,” another fan posted.

One more commented, “This guy’s pretty good and would be a solid grab for the Yanks. Just not sure how much usage that arm has had over the year. He could be as burnt out as some of the guys in our bullpen.”