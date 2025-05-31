Yankees Veteran Raves About ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime Talent’ Heading to New York

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. doesn’t plan to stay with Double-A Somerset any longer than is absolutely necessary.

But while he’s there, he won’t mind getting a front row seat to a “once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

On Thursday, Chisholm began a rehab assignment with the Patriots. As he works his way back from an oblique injury, hoping for a Tuesday return to the Yankees, Chisholm will be getting innings at third base, giving him the opportunity to play next to the team’s No. 1 prospect, shortstop George Lombard Jr.

And Chisholm continues to be impressed with what he’s seen.

“The kid is a veteran at 19 years old,” Chisholm said. “You don’t really get to see that talent much — once-in-a-lifetime talent — from generations. Just to see that and see especially from spring training to now to see how much he’s grown, his mentality, it’s amazing.”

George Lombard Jr. Keeps Finding Ways to Get on Base

Lombard, the Yankees’ first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2023 draft, has been rising quickly through the farm system, but he’s had a few struggles getting untracked at the Double-A level. Which is not entirely unexpected.

“It’s a hard level to conquer,” said Ryan Garcia of Fireside Yankees.

Lombard opened the season at High-A Hudson Valley, slashing .329/.495/.488 in 24 games to earn a promotion to Somerset, where he debuted on May 6. In 92 plate appearances over 21 games, Lombard has just 15 hits, batting .211 with one double and one triple.

“That’s something he has to improve on, like, full stop,” Garcia said. “If he does not hit for more power, he will not be a superstar at the next level. He may not be a top-five, -10 prospect like he he’s tracked to be, based on some reports and based on kind of where people feel like he’s at physically.”

But Lombard knows how to get on base. With 18 walks, he boasts an on-base percentage of .370.

“It’s always been an important part of my game,” Lombard said. “I’ve always taken pride in staying in my zone and having a good eye overall. I think as I go up, and hopefully for the rest of my career, I’m going to keep working on that. That will always be a strong part of my game.”

It shows in the number of pitches that Lombard faces. Since he turned pro, Lombard has steadily increased the average number of pitches per at bat, averaging nearly 4.5 with Somerset.

“This guy is working the count,” Garcia said.

“The plate discipline is ridiculous. This guy makes so much contact. He just makes gorgeous swinging decisions. This is an extremely mature hitter.”

George Lombard Jr. Dazzles With Defensive Game

But it’s Lombard’s defensive game that continues to open eyes, with Somerset manager Raul Dominguez comparing him to 11-time Gold Glove winner Omar Vizquel.

“With the hands that he has … that’s the player that came to my mind, Vizquel, because of how he plays shortstop,” Dominguez said. “If he keeps working hard and he keeps trusting what he’s doing and stay with his objectives, he can be one of those guys to win a lot of Gold Gloves in the big leagues.”

Chisholm said it’s obvious that Lombard is going to be a success for the Yankees.

“George is pretty amazing,” Chisholm said. “I know the numbers don’t show it, but when you sit there and watch this kid — who is 19 years old — make every play on defense and barrel up every pitch that he’s supposed to barrel up, you can’t wait until he gets to the big leagues and play with him in the big leagues. See what he’s got and watch him rise and shine as a star.”