Yankees Wild Card Scenario Could Replace Red Sox With Guardians

For months, as the Yankees trudged on without Aaron Judge and the Rays just kept winning, it felt inevitable that the Yankees’ Wild card Matchup almost certainly be the Red Sox in the Bronx in a rematch of last September.

After Rays ace Drew Rasmussen held the Yankees to one hit over six innings, the Rays took the final game of a day-night doubleheader, securing the lone win they needed to clinch the American League East and the No. 1 seed in a wide-open American League. Earlier on Tuesday, the Yankees clinched the top wild card with their 2-0 win over the Rays on the back of a strong outing from Carlos Rodon.

Following yesterday’s results, one half of the Yankees-Red Sox prophecy was true: on September 29th, the Yankees will be hosting Game 1 of the American League Wild Card. But what if the Red Sox might not be the team on the other side come Tuesday?

Getty Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler celebrates during Game 3 of the Wild Card vs. the Red Sox. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Guardians Wild Card Scenario

The last two weeks of games for the Cleveland Guardians have been make-or-break, especially after taking two out of three against the Chicago White Sox, who then relinquished their hold on the AL Central lead, only to gain it back in the past week.

With only five games to go, the Guardians currently lead the White Sox by one game, though the White Sox have the tiebreaker after winning the season series 7-6. The Guardians took the first game of a three-game set against the Red Sox at Fenway by a score of 3-2 on Tuesday night, and play two more in Boston on Wednesday and Thursday night.

With a record of 82-75 to this point, the Guardians are right behind the Red Sox (84-73) for the second wild-card spot and would seemingly finish as the #6 seed if the White Sox are able to tie them for the division lead. However, there is a scenario in which the Guardians could fall into the Yankees’ path by becoming the #5 seed.

If the following happens, the Guardians would play the Yankees in a 2024 ALCS rematch, and the Red Sox would play the AL West division winner (either the Astros or the Rangers) as the #6 seed:

Guardians go 2-0 against the Red Sox and go 1-2 against the Royals on the road

White Sox go 2-0 against the Royals and go 2-1 against the Rockies at home

Red Sox go 0-2 against the Guardians and go 1-2 against the Cubs at home

There’s a lot there, but considering the long-held belief that it would always be Red Sox-Yankees in the Wild Card, this scenario surely gives Yankee fans who were planning to turn off their TVs and meditate for the next week something to watch for.

What Wild Card Matchup Should Yankee Fans Root For?

It’s a tough dilemma for Yankees fans who were just informed that they will not have their captain, Aaron Judge, back for the Wild Card and potentially the ALDS as he fights through a moderate strain of the soleus muscle in his calf.

While a matchup against the Red Sox would be a nail-biter, especially as the Sox return to the Bronx seeking their get-back for last year’s Wild Card elimination, Yankee fans shouldn’t sleep on how tough the Guardians might be.

Though the Guardians’ lineup ranks near the bottom in many categories including home runs and OPS (27th), their pitching has been terrific. In a best-of-three wild card series, it might be quite the uphill battle to face a team that could throw out Gavin Williams (14-8, 3.63 ERA) and Parker Messick (12-9, 2.55) in Games 1 and 2 then turn to one of Foster Griffin (15-5, 3.67), or Tanner Bibee (0-1, 3.10 in the postseason) in a hypothetical must-win Game 3.

Nonetheless, it still seems like several chips would have to fall in place to send the predestined Red Sox-Yankees rematch off course. But in the event that the Red Sox fall to #6, they would have the far easier path to the ALCS, needing to beat one of the Astros or Rangers in the Wild Card and the Guardians or White Sox in the ALDS.

It’s not far-fetched to wonder: if this happens, could a Red Sox-Yankees ALCS be in the cards?