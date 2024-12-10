Insider: Yankees ‘Wouldn’t Budge’ on Key Detail in Juan Soto Negotations

Yankees wouldn't give Juan Soto a suite.

The New York Yankees wouldn’t budge on one ask from Juan Soto during negotiations.

The Yankees tried to re-sign Soto, but he signed a massive 15-year $765 million deal with the New York Mets. As part of the deal, the Mets are giving Soto a suite for his family to use every game.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees wouldn’t budge on giving Soto a suite at Yankee Stadium.

“The Yankees shouldn’t be faulted for bidding a whopping $760M, but they wouldn’t budge on the suite,” Heyman wrote. “The Yankees felt they couldn’t give a suite to Soto when Judge pays for his suite, and even Derek Jeter paid. They were willing to discount a suite but not alter their precedent. Cohen didn’t give the suite much of a thought. When he has his eyes on a prize, he is singularly focused.”

Although the Yankees didn’t give a suite to Soto as part of their offer, that likely wasn’t the deciding factor. But, it is surprising New York wouldn’t throw it in, especially with the Mets offering the superstar outfielder it.

Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs with the Yankees in 2024.

Yankees Put Plan B Into Place After Losing Soto

After Soto signed with the Mets, the Yankees turned to their Plan B.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the goal remains the same of building a World Series team, despite losing Soto.

“Listen, the Mets got a great player, so congratulations to them,” Cashman said. “Our work continues as we focus on our team and how to reconfigure. Our efforts on a year-in, year-out basis don’t change. We’re always trying to be the best team we possibly can be so we can get into the playoffs and take a shot at the World Series, so we’ll just obviously get back at it.”

However, Cashman is disappointed New York wasn’t able to re-sign Soto.

“We went in with eyes wide open,” Cashman said. “We recognized he was a significant talent and he was going to upgrade us, and he did. It’s not a deal we regret. He impacted us in a heavy way. I’m just sorry we fell short in the World Series, but he — with others — had a great part in getting us where we did, becoming American League champs in 2024.”

Soto is a four-time All-Star.

Soto Contract Breakdown

The Mets signed Soto to a 15-year $765 million deal.

According to MLB.com, Soto’s contract contains a full no-trade clause, a $75 million signing bonus, an opt-out after five seasons, and no deferred money.

However, the Mets can void the opt-out after the 2029 season as long as they boost the average annual value of the final 10 years of his deal from $51 million to $55 million, according to a source. In that case, the overall deal would be for 15 years and $805 million.

Soto’s deal runs until after the 2039 season when he’s 40 years old. The star outfielder is a World Series champion and a five-time Silver Slugger award winner.