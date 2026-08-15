Yankees $24 Million Vet in Danger of Being Cut Before MLB Playoffs: Insider

The New York Yankees face several upcoming roster decisions as the team get healthier ahead of the postseason. New York could soon be getting major boosts with Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton all expected to return from injuries.

The Yankees have yet to reveal the exact return timelines for the three stars. New York could stagger the trio’s return, but ultimately the stars will need roster spots.

This puts several Yankees veterans in danger of potentially being on he way out. New York Post’s Greg Joyce believes that veteran infielder Amed Rosario faces an uncertain future once the stars return to the lineup.

Rosario’s days with the Yankees could be numbered.

“José Caballero has minor league options remaining, but he may be too valuable as a super-utilityman (plus their only backup shortstop),” Joyce wrote in an August 14, 2026, story titled, “The brutal roster decisions the Yankees face with the return of their lineup staples.”

“Paul Goldschmidt is one of three first basemen/DH, but he is the only one who consistently mashes lefties. That leaves Amed Rosario, who has not hit lefties the way he has throughout his career and has not been great defensively, potentially putting his roster spot at risk,” Joyce continued.

“Being able to add an extra position player by Sept. 1, when rosters expand to 28, will help. Might that be around the time that Stanton returns from his calf strain, or will he be ready sooner? Tough to say given how the Yankees have gone to Judge-level secrecy regarding updates on Stanton.”

Let’s dive into the latest Yankees rumors and news.

Yankees Rumors: Amed Rosario in Danger of Being Cut When Cody Bellinger & Aaron Judge Return

Rosario is on a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Yankees. The versatile infielder has earned more than $24.6 million over his MLB career.

Rosario is hitting .228, 10 home runs and 28 RBI during 71 appearances in 2026. Time will tell if New York will hold onto Rosario ahead of the MLB playoffs.

Aaron Judge Is Getting Closer to Returning Amid Rib Injury

All eyes are on Judge and his potential return as the star continues to recover from a rib injury. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that Judge was able to throw the ball.

“I know he threw and ran yesterday,” Boone said of Judge, per MLB.com. “Hopefully, [he’ll] continue to progress through this week and we’ll see what else gets introduced.

“… “We expect him back, but we’re in the early stages of baseball activities, so hopefully things continue to go well. …He hasn’t done any baseball things in a while, so there’s a lot more to do.”

Yankees OF Aaron Judge on Injury: ‘I’ll Be Back This Season’

The Yankees have yet to reveal when Judge and Stanton will return this season. Despite the mysterious return timeline, Judge continues to emphasize his plans to play again this season.

“I’ll be back this season,” Judge noted on August 5, per MLB.com. “I don’t know why I wouldn’t be.

“That was always the plan, to come back sooner than later, definitely. I never had a thought of not playing this year.”