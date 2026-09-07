Former New York Yankees 27-Year-Old Pitcher Suddenly Promoted By Nationals

The New York Yankees will begin their series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. After losing their most recent game to the San Diego Padres, New York will be looking to bounce back against Colorado on Tuesday.

However, as the Yankees prepare for their series against the Rockies, one of their former pitchers has been promoted by the Washington Nationals.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Yovanny Cruz Promoted By Nationals

According to MiLB’s official transaction tracker, former Yankees pitcher Yovanny Cruz has been called up to the Nationals’ MLB roster from Triple-A Rochester. This comes a little over two weeks after he was demoted by Washington to Rochester.

With Cruz landing this latest opportunity on the Nationals’ roster, he will be looking to take advantage of it. The former Yankees pitcher is looking to prove that he is ready to be a full-time MLB pitcher, and he now has a chance to try to do just that.

Looking Back at Cruz’s Time With the Yankees

Cruz signed a minor league contract with New York during this past offseason. He then had his contract selected by New York back in May and was occasionally called up to their major league roster.

In four appearances with the Yankees this season, he posted a 0-0 record, a 1.69 ERA, and six strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched. He also had a 7-3 record, a 3.53 ERA, and 52 strikeouts in 31 appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Overall, Cruz showed promise while with the Yankees, but his time with the team came to an end in August. This is because he was traded to the Nationals as part of the deal that brought Luis Garcia Jr. to New York.

In six games with the Nationals since the trade, the former Yankees pitcher has a 0-1 record and an 11.25 ERA.