Athletics Linked to Former All-Star Closer Amid Bullpen Struggles

The Athletics’ bullpen has struggled mightily in the month of May 2025. Since May 6, 2025, they have an earned run average of 8.13 from the seventh inning on.

MLB.com Athletics insider Martin Gallegos thinks one high-profile name who just hit the waiver wire could provide help to the Athletics: former All-Star Jorge Lopez. Lopez was just designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals on Saturday, May 31.

Lopez’s veteran experience and All-Star resumé could prove valuable to a very young Athletics pitching staff.

Lopez’s Rollercoaster Performance In Recent Years

Lopez has never been the most consistent reliever; he has shown promise, but struggled with a high earned-run average during his career, causing him to bounce around to nine different teams since his career began with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2015.

But while with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022, Lopez briefly put it all together. His earned run average plummeted to 1.68 and he racked up 19 saves for the Birds, even earning a 2022 American League All-Star Game selection.

But in 2023, Lopez was back to bouncing around the league. He had stints with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and Orioles that year, and none of them were particularly good.

He also spent time on the injured list while in Minnesota to address some mental health struggles he was having related to his performance.

Then, his tenure with the New York Mets in 2024 made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

During a game on Wednesday May 29, 2024, Lopez was ejected from the Mets’ 10-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers after arguing with third base umpire Ramon DeJesus over a checked-swing call Lopez disagreed with. He tossed his glove into the stands in frustration and had a highly-scrutinized postgame interview, conduct the Mets did not approve of.

Despite the extent they had relied on Lopez to that point, who was one of the most-utilized arms in the big leagues at the time, the Mets released him the next day, Thursday, May 30.

They said the release had nothing to do with on-field performance and was instead to make an example out of Lopez’s behavior.

Lopez landed with the Chicago Cubs and actually pitched even better, recording a sterling 2.03 ERA in 24 appearances with the Cubs.

Lopez Out in Washington After Another Incident

During Lopez’s last appearance with the Nationals on Thursday May 29, 2025, Nationals Manager Davey Martinez had to take a mound visit to calm down Lopez, who was visibly frustrated after a heated argument with home plate umpire Andy Fletcher over balls and strikes. He went on to surrender two earned runs, but the Nationals ultimately beat the Seattle Mariners 9-3.

Interestingly enough, Martinez’s words also sounded similar to what the Mets organization said about their release of Lopez almost exactly a year prior, which is that the release had nothing to do with on-field performance. Instead, the Nats let him go because of organizational “fit”.

Lopez has struggled a bit in 2025. He led the Nationals with 6 wins and hadn’t been credited with a loss, but also saw his ERA balloon back up to 6.75.

Lopez has seemed to struggle with emotional and consistency issues over the years, but has shown flashes of excellence in recent years. It seems as though if a team was patient with him and helped him settle in mentally, he could excel.

Will the Athletics be that team?