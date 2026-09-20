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Phillies Demote 4-Year Veteran After Brutal Stretch

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 28: Orion Kerkering #50 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t yet clinched a spot in the MLB postseason, but after a rough loss to the rival New York Mets on Saturday evening, they’ve made a roster move that likely won’t come as a surprise to many.

The Phillies have demoted pitcher Orion Kerkering after he allowed four runs as part of their 10-3 loss to the Mets on Saturday, which was just the latest in what has been a brutal stretch for the four-year veteran arm.

The Philadelphia Phillies Have Demoted Pitcher Orion Kerkering After A Brutal Stretch

Orion Kerkering
GettyAfter an impressive rookie season, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering would welcome the opportunity to close games.

Saturday evening’s 10-3 loss for the Phillies was only the latest in what has been a brutal stretch for Kerkering, and they responded by demoting him not long afterward to AAA Lehigh Valley.

It comes not long after Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said that his worry level for Kerkering was “high”.

“Pretty high degree of worry about him,” Mattingly said about Kerkering via Destiny Lugardo of Phillies Nation.

“You have to be able to use him there,” Mattingly said. “In a game like that. Not going to try to chase a three-run deficit in that inning. Yeah, it’s hard to find places to use him.”

So far this year, Kerkering has a career-worst 4.97 ERA.

Kerkering Is In His Fourth Year With The Phillies

Kerkering starred as a reliever in college before the Phillies selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He became one of Philadelphia’s intriguing pitching prospects, rising through Minor League levels in 2023 while posting a 1.51 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings. The Phillies called Kerkering up in September 2023, and he made an immediate impression, striking out two in a perfect inning against the Mets in his MLB debut.

He also pitched in Philadelphia’s postseason that year, recording another scoreless eighth inning during the Wild Card Series. Kerkering remained part of the Phillies’ bullpen and recorded his first career save in June 2025.

But a throwing error in the 11th inning of the 2025 NLDS against the Dodgers allowed the series-ending run to score; the Dodgers later went on to win the World Series.

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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Phillies Demote 4-Year Veteran After Brutal Stretch

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