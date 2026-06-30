Phillies Can’t Ignore Aaron Nola’s Continued Rotation Struggles vs. Pirates

Aaron Nola squandered a 5-0 lead as his difficult 2026 season reached another low point against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

When Nola made this start, he moved into sole possession of third-most starts in franchise history (302). What began as a noteworthy achievement turned into the ongoing disaster of the last two seasons.

Through the first three innings, Nola allowed just a single and a double. However, the wheels started coming off the second time through the lineup. The Pirates plated two in the fourth before knocking the Phillies’ veteran out of the game with six in the fifth.

Nola ultimately was charged with eight runs, all earned, in 4.1 innings. The final three runs came after throwing his last pitch, which was a walk to Esmerlyn Valdez. His 2026 ERA now sits at 6.04 with a 5.02 FIP.

Home runs have been an issue, with the right-hander serving up over two round-trippers per nine innings pitched. His two home runs against Pittsburgh came on center-cut pitches.

Reactions to Aaron Nola’s Disaster Start

Aaron Nola’s latest disaster start likely isn’t sitting well with Phillies fans. His 2026 struggles have mirrored those in 2025, when he posted a 6.01 ERA in 17 starts.

Aaron Nola is charged with 7 earned runs on 8 runs in just 4.1 innings. Tough to see. The Pirates have erased a 5-0 Phillies lead with eight unanswered runs over the last two innings. https://t.co/DY9XAPPA8T — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 30, 2026

Given Nola’s 6.02 ERA over his last 36 starts, the boos from the Philadelphia crowd reflected mounting frustration rather than a reaction to one poor outing.

The extra frustrating part is the size of the lead that Nola blew. The Phillies entered this game with a 32-2 record when scoring five runs this season. Their .941 winning percentage leads all MLB teams.

Aaron Nola’s Rotation Situation

The Phillies have gotten little production outside their top three starters: Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesus Luzardo. Of their 36 losses entering this game against Pittsburgh, the trio of Taijuan Walker, Andrew Painter, and Aaron Nola started 21 of them.

The decisions on Walker and Painter were relatively easy. Walker was released by the organization to make room for Wheeler. He was in the final year of a four-year, $72 million deal, so the money was already spent.

Painter was optioned to Triple-A following a string of poor outings. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski highlighted the delivery and fastball as areas of improvement in the minors.

However, the same can’t be said for Nola. The challenge for Philadelphia is that the right-hander is signed through 2030 and still has more than $100 million remaining on his contract, limiting the club’s options.

Nola can refuse an optional assignment to Triple-A. He has 10-and-5 rights, allowing him to veto any trade. The Phillies don’t have much recourse other than sending him out there every fifth day.

While the club is looking for more starting pitching, they’re down to the last man. Alan Rangel was put in Painter’s spot in the rotation, pitching behind an opener.

With Andrew Painter back in Triple-A and Taijuan Walker no longer in the organization, the Phillies have little choice but to continue giving Nola opportunities. If his struggles persist, however, adding a second starter at the trade deadline could become a necessity rather than a luxury.