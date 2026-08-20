Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Before Friday’s game, the Phillies announced they acquired a 26-year-old pitcher.

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher Andrew Hoffmann Via Waiver Claim From Diamondbacks

Via the Phillies on X: “The Phillies have claimed RHP Andrew Hoffmann off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and optioned him to triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF/OF Felix Reyes was recalled from LHV and placed on the 60-day injured list with a right wrist fracture.”

The Diamondbacks designated Hoffmann for assignment earlier this week.

Looking at Andrew Hoffmann

The Atlanta Braves selected Hoffmann in the 12th round (No. 367 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Illinois. Hoffman, 26, is a native of Joliet, Illinois.

The Braves traded Hoffmann, outfielder Drew Waters and third baseman XJ Alexander to the Kansas City Royals for a CBA Draft pick (No. 35 overall) on July 11, 2022.

Hoffmann made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2025.

He allowed six runs (two earned) on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings out of the bullpen with Kansas City before being traded to the Diamondbacks for outfielder Randal Grichuk on July 26, 2025.

Hoffmann posted a 7.36 ERA over 7 1/3 innings with Arizona last season. This year, he recorded a 7.71 ERA across 11 2/3 innings.

Hoffmann relies on three pitches:

Mid-90s four-seamer (52%)

High-80s changeup (28%)

Mid-to-high-80s slider (21%)

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies have won six games in a row, sweeping both the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins. They have won eight of their last 10 games.

Philadelphia is in second place in the National League East with a 70-58 record. The club is 4 1/2 games back of the first place Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies have the second NL Wild Card spot. They are four-games back of the Cubs for the first spot and have a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres, the third NL Wild Card team.