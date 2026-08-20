Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Cardinals Series

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 28: Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts inside the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot park on July 28, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Before Friday’s game, the Phillies announced they acquired a 26-year-old pitcher.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher Andrew Hoffmann Via Waiver Claim From Diamondbacks
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – APRIL 25: Andrew Hoffmann #56 of the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning of the MLB Mexico City Series game between San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on April 25, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Via the Phillies on X: “The Phillies have claimed RHP Andrew Hoffmann off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and optioned him to triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF/OF Felix Reyes was recalled from LHV and placed on the 60-day injured list with a right wrist fracture.”
The Phillies have claimed RHP Andrew Hoffmann off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and optioned him to triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF/OF Felix Reyes was recalled from LHV and placed on the 60-day injured list with a right wrist fracture.
The Diamondbacks designated Hoffmann for assignment earlier this week.
Looking at Andrew Hoffmann
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 19: Relief pitcher Andrew Hoffmann #56 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Blue Jays defeated the Diamondbacks 10-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves selected Hoffmann in the 12th round (No. 367 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Illinois. Hoffman, 26, is a native of Joliet, Illinois.
The Braves traded Hoffmann, outfielder Drew Waters and third baseman XJ Alexander to the Kansas City Royals for a CBA Draft pick (No. 35 overall) on July 11, 2022.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 21: Andrew Hoffmann #54 of the Kansas City Royals delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 21, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Hoffmann made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2025.
He allowed six runs (two earned) on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings out of the bullpen with Kansas City before being traded to the Diamondbacks for outfielder Randal Grichuk on July 26, 2025.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 31: Relief pitcher Andrew Hoffmann #56 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields a ground-ball out against the Detroit Tigers during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Tigers 7-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Hoffmann posted a 7.36 ERA over 7 1/3 innings with Arizona last season. This year, he recorded a 7.71 ERA across 11 2/3 innings.
Hoffmann relies on three pitches:
Mid-90s four-seamer (52%)
High-80s changeup (28%)
Mid-to-high-80s slider (21%)
Philadelphia Phillies Right Now
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 16: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies (R) celebrates his three-run home run with Brandon Marsh #16 during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on August 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)
The Phillies have won six games in a row, sweeping both the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins. They have won eight of their last 10 games.
Philadelphia is in second place in the National League East with a 70-58 record. The club is 4 1/2 games back of the first place Atlanta Braves.
The Phillies have the second NL Wild Card spot. They are four-games back of the Cubs for the first spot and have a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres, the third NL Wild Card team.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 26-Year-Old Pitcher Before Cardinals Series