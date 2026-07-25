The Phillies have acquired Kameron Misner from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (AAA). To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Steward Berroa has been designated for assignment.
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The Philadelphia Phillies are just a few short hours away from their clash against the New York Yankees.Ahead of the game, the organization made a trade with the Kansas City Royals.According to the franchise (via X), they have acquired outfielder Kameron Misner in exchange for cash considerations.He has been optioned to Triple-A. Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies […]
TRADE: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Outfielder From Kansas City Royals