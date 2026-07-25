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TRADE: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Outfielder From Kansas City Royals

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Don Mattingly
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Don Mattingly and the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired a new outfielder in a trade with the Kansas City Royals

The Philadelphia Phillies are just a few short hours away from their clash against the New York Yankees.

Ahead of the game, the organization made a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

According to the franchise (via X), they have acquired outfielder Kameron Misner in exchange for cash considerations.

He has been optioned to Triple-A.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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TRADE: Philadelphia Phillies Acquire Outfielder From Kansas City Royals

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