Phillies $10 Million Slugger Opens Up About Hitting Struggles: ‘It’s just hard’

The Philadelphia Phillies invested $10 million in Adolis Garcia to take over as their primary right fielder, but the veteran is hitting just .200 through 53 games as the club struggles to find consistent offensive production.

Garcia told Matt Gelb of The Athletic that he’s working on changes at the plate to try to snap out of his season-long slump. “Hitting is the hardest thing to do in the sport,” García said. “Adjustments take time, so especially with hitting, it’s going to be a hard thing to do. Because it’s just hard.”

Adolis Garcia on Offensive Challenges With Philadelphia Philles: “Hitting is the hardest thing to do in the sport”

Garcia has fallen off at the plate since his stellar 2023 campaign. He was part of a Rangers club that won the 2023 World Series in large part due to a strong offensive approach. Garcia launched a career-high 39 home runs that season. He posted a stellar 128 wRC+. The outfielder earned his second All-Star selection and his first Gold Glove award that year.

As he’s entered his 30s, Garcia has declined each year. He popped 25 homers and stole 11 bases in 2024, but hit just .224 across 154 games. Garcia actually trimmed his strikeout rate to 24.7% last season, though it came with a dropoff in power. He failed to reach 20 home runs for the first time since the shortened 2020 campaign. The outfielder stumbled to an 83 wRC+, comfortably his worst performance since becoming a full-time player in Texas.

Despite the signs of decline, the Phillies handed Garcia an eight-figure deal in free agency. He’s hit just four home runs as the primary right fielder for the club. Philadelphia ranks 19th in OPS at the position. The club is only inside the top 20 because of Brandon Marsh’s strong production over 15 plate appearances at the spot (1.390 OPS).

Are There Any Signs of Hope for Garcia?

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The Phillies have shaken off a three-game losing streak to pick up two wins in their last three tries. The offense hasn’t been there, but strong pitching performances from Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, and the bullpen have carried the team recently.

Garcia snapped a six-game hitless streak with a double on Sunday, May 24, against the Cleveland Guardians. It was his first extra-base hit in more than two weeks. The outfielder is still hitting the ball hard, which suggests he could recover at the plate. Garcia’s 48.4% hard-hit rate is his best mark since 2023. His 92.1 mph average exit velocity is in line with career norms.

The main issue for Garcia is making contact. Putting the ball in play becomes more difficult as players age, and the veteran is struggling like never before. Garcia has a 30.8% called+swinging strike rate, his highest as a big-league regular. He ranks in the 10th percentile for whiff rate at 32.9%.