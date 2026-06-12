Phillies Announce Adolis Garcia Injury News

The Philadelphia Phillies have made a major announcement regarding outfielder Adolis Garcia before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, June 12.

Garcia was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right lat tear. Philadelphia recalled outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. to take Garcia’s spot on the roster. The lat injury will sideline Garcia at least through the All-Star break.

Outfielder Derek Hill is also joining the club. The Phillies acquired the veteran in a minor trade with the Chicago White Sox. Hill will replace Steward Berroa, who is heading to the paternity list.

Philadelphia Phillies Make Major Injury Update Regarding Adolis Garcia

Garcia was removed from a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, June 10, with what was initially described as a pulled muscle in his shoulder. The veteran was 0-for-3 before departing the contest. The actual injury is much worse than the original diagnosis. Garcia is likely facing surgery for the muscle tear. The immediate placement on the 60-day injured list suggests he’ll be out for multiple months.

Philadelphia handed Garcia a one-year, $10 million contract last offseason. The veteran was brought in to replace Nick Castellanos in the outfield. The results have been poor so far. Garcia has slashed .195/.270/.329 across 67 games. He’s posted a 66 wRC+, his worst mark since becoming a full-time big leaguer. The powerful right-handed bat has managed just seven home runs in 259 plate appearances.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time, as Garcia had begun to show some signs of life in June. He was only hitting .219 in the month, but it came with plenty of damage. Garcia popped three home runs and posted a .774 OPS through nine games in June. He drove in six and scored four runs. Garcia was still striking out at a massive clip, recording 14 punchouts in 32 at-bats, but the power production was coming around.

Who Will Replace Garcia in Right Field?

It won’t take much for the Phillies to get better numbers from the right-field spot. Philadelphia ranks 23rd in OPS at the position. The club is only that high because of Brandon Marsh putting up a 1.463 mark in 17 plate appearances there. Berroa and Felix Reyes have combined to go 0-for-4 at the position.

Marsh is earning every day reps in left field. Rookie Justin Crawford is manning center field. With Berroa hitting the paternity list, Hill could step into immediate reps as a starter. The 30-year-old had four home runs and seven stolen bases in limited work with the White Sox this season.