Philadelphia Phillies Announce Unfortunate News on Adolis Garcia

The Philadelphia Phillies got off to an incredibly slow start in 2026, but with things turning around under Don Mattingly, the team now sit in second place in the National League East with a 40-34 record.

Despite injuries in recent times, the team have continued to play well with one of the most balanced rosters in all of baseball, and with the trade deadline looming, they’re likely to make some even bigger moves going forward. One position they’ll now need to make a decision on is rightfield, as the team have now announced some unfortunate news on a key piece of their lineup.

Adolis Garcia to Miss the Remainder of the 2026 MLB Season

After injuring himself in a June 10th appearance against the Toronto Blue Jays, Adolis Garcia was placed on the 60-day Injured List with what was announced as a ‘torn latissimus dorsi’, a devastating injury for any major league player. Unfortunately, many expected his season to be over, and on Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies made it official, revealing on social media that next Wednesday, Garcia will undergo surgery to repair the injury, and as a result, he will miss the remainder of the 2026 regular season.

This injury comes after the former Texas Ranger missed 27 games a year ago, but beyond that, he’s been a very durable player throughout his impressive MLB career that includes two All-Star nods, appearing in 145 games or more for the five seasons before that. Unfortunately, this latest injury is a brutal blow to the career of the 33-year-old, who was seemingly finding his footing in Philadelphia following a slow start to the season, his first since leaving the Rangers.

Garcia set to be Healthy Ahead of the 2027 Season

Fortunately for Garcia, having the surgery now gives him a recovery time of 6-8 months, meaning that if everything goes right, he should be at 100% by the time Spring Training rolls around in 2027. Before the injury, Garcia had just started to right the ship, as he’ll now finish the year with an average of .195 with a .599 OPS, 7 home runs and 21 RBI across 259 plate appearances.

This campaign in Philadelphia was an opportunity for Garcia to prove himself and earn another contract, as he signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Phillies this past off-season, and now he’ll head into the winter as a free agent, hoping to earn a new deal after the promise he showed early in the 2026 season. While he may never be an .800+ OPS player like he was back in 2023 with the Rangers (his second All-Star appearance), Garcia can still be very effective in the big leagues with the power in his bat.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see what the interest level in him is once he gets back to 100% recovered from the injury, but for now, this was the confirmation of a very unfortunate turn of events for Garcia who worked incredibly hard to get back to where he was before the injury officially ended his 2026 campaign.