Alec Bohm Gets Concerning News on Phillies Future Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies could finally look to bring in a new third baseman.

Alec Bohm is the Phillies’ starting third baseman, yet for quite some time now, his name has come up in trade rumors. With Philadelphia turning its season around, the Phillies are expected to be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.

One area of need for the Phillies is upgrading third base and replacing Bohm, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“The Phillies got off to a horrible start, leading to team president Dave Dombrowski firing manager Rob Thomson,” Bowden wrote. “Don Mattingly replaced him at the helm and since then the Phillies have gotten right back into the wild-card race. … Offensively, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh are leading the way. Trea Turner, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm have gotten off to slow starts, but all three look like they’re starting to turn the corner. …

“Buyers. I still think this is a playoff team that will look to add. Albeit as a wild-card club, not a division winner. They could use an upgrade at third base or right field and more quality bullpen arms.”

If the Phillies do look to upgrade at third base, it’s unclear what that would mean for Bohm and his future. He could be a trade chip or be used as a bench bat for the playoff run.

Bohm has spent his entire career with the Phillies since he was selected third overall in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Bohm’s Name has Come up in Trade Rumors

This past offseason, Bohm’s name came up in trade rumors, and that has continued into the season.

After the Phillies got off to a slow start, MLB insider Robert Murray named Bohm a potential change-of-scenery candidate.

“There’s a lot of time for this one to play out. But the Phillies look like a different team under Don Mattingly. They’re now tied for second place in the National League East, winners of seven of their last 10 games,” Murray wrote in an article published on May 12.

“If they sell, Alec Bohm feels like a change of scenery candidate. But if they buy, it’s clear they need another big hitter in the lineup. Who that could be remains to be seen — buyers and sellers still have months to establish themselves — but Dave Dombrowski loves to swing big. So who might he try to target?”

Bohm is hitting .217 with 4 home runs and 21 RBIs this season with the Phillies.

Philadelphia Has Turned Season Around

The Phillies began the season 9-19, which led to manager Rob Thomson being fired.

Since then, Philadelphia has turned its season around as the Phillies are 25-23 and are surging up the power rankings. In MLB.com’s latest power rankings, Philadelphia is up to 11th from 18th the previous week.

“Remember when the Phillies’ season was lost? That sure feels like a very long time ago,” the article read. “The Phillies knocked around no less than Paul Skenes on Sunday, capping off a fantastic run of 15 wins in the first 19 games of manager Don Mattingly’s tenure and getting themselves over .500 for the first time since they were 6-5. Even if they can’t catch the Braves, this team is going to be in the thick of the Wild Card chase all year.”

The Phillies appear firmly back as a playoff and World Series contender.