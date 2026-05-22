Phillies’ Alec Bohm Suddenly Looks Dangerous Again

The Philadelphia Phillies needed Alec Bohm to stop being a problem in the lineup. Instead, he has suddenly become one of the biggest reasons their offense looks more dangerous in May.

Bohm’s season looked headed in a very different direction only a few weeks ago. Through March and April, the Phillies third baseman was hitting just .151 with a .218 on-base percentage, turning one of the club’s most reliable contact bats into a major early-season concern. Fans were growing frustrated, and the pressure surrounding Bohm increased as the Phillies tried to stabilize after major organizational changes.

Now, the conversation has changed completely.

Bohm entered May 21 riding an 11-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in MLB at the time, while batting .339 during the month with 21 hits and four home runs. More importantly, his at-bats suddenly look controlled again. He is driving the ball with authority, staying within the strike zone and consistently producing hard contact against multiple types of pitching staffs.

For a Phillies lineup that badly needed another dependable bat behind Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, Bohm’s resurgence is becoming one of the most important developments of the month.

Alec Bohm’s Reset Changed the Phillies’ Offense

The turning point came after interim manager Don Mattingly temporarily pulled Bohm out of the lineup during the Phillies’ series against the Athletics. According to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, Mattingly explained on May 7 that the organization wanted Bohm to mentally reset rather than continue grinding through frustrating at-bats every day.

Mattingly described the decision as an opportunity for Bohm to step back, regroup mentally and return with a clearer approach at the plate. At the time, the move carried some risk because the Phillies were already dealing with offensive inconsistency across parts of the lineup.

Instead, the reset appears to have worked almost immediately.

Bohm returned during the Rockies series and looked significantly more comfortable at the plate. On May 9, he exploded for a massive performance against Colorado, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and 10 total bases. That game became the clearest sign that his swing mechanics and confidence were beginning to return simultaneously.

The production continued from there. Bohm collected four hits during the Phillies’ series against the Boston Red Sox before staying hot against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds. Across those two series alone, he totaled nine hits while consistently delivering quality at-bats in run-producing situations.

The consistency matters just as much as the streak itself. Bohm is no longer surviving games with scattered singles. He is becoming a legitimate offensive factor again.

Phillies Need This Version of Alec Bohm

The Phillies cannot realistically rely only on Harper, Schwarber and Trea Turner to carry the offense over a full season. Bohm’s resurgence changes the structure of the lineup because it gives Philadelphia another hitter capable of extending innings and punishing mistakes in the middle of the order.

That impact became especially clear during his May 20 home run against Cincinnati. Bohm crushed the ball with a 107 mph exit velocity, extending his hitting streak while showing the type of power the Phillies desperately need him to provide consistently.

His improvement also fits a familiar trend. Bohm has historically heated up in May after slower starts, and this season appears to be following a similar trajectory. He acknowledged that reality himself on May 19 when he reminded reporters that “One bad month doesn’t make the whole season.”

For Philadelphia, that mindset may be critical moving forward.

The Phillies spent the opening weeks of the season searching for answers around Bohm’s struggles. Now, they may be watching one of their most important hitters finally settle into rhythm at exactly the right time. If this version of Bohm continues into the summer months, Philadelphia’s lineup suddenly becomes far more balanced and significantly more dangerous heading deeper into the National League race.