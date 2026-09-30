Alec Bohm’s Time With Phillies Running Short

Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies could see their 2026 MLB season end as soon as Wednesday.

Whether it gets extended or is officially over after two games against the Atlanta Braves, this season could wind up being Bohm’s last with the Phillies.

It’s not something that anyone in Philadelphia will talk about publicly before the season is over, but as soon as the final out is made, expect Bohm to be asked questions.

He has only ever played for the Phillies, but that doesn’t guarantee anything about his future.

Heading into an offseason that could be complicated by collective bargaining negotiations and even a lockout, Bohm is heading into the unknown for really the first time in his MLB career.

Alec Bohm Contract

The 2026 season marked Bohm’s final year of having an arbitration salary. He made $10.25 million for this campaign for the Phillies.

When the season ends, his contract will be done, and he will be a free agent.

It will be an unusual spot for Bohm to be in. He’s only ever known the Phillies.

They took him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft after a standout college career at Wichita State.

Bohm grew into an All-Star for the Phillies who has played in 874 regular season games in a Philadelphia uniform.

He topped out at 20 homers in 2023, and both that year and the following one, he reached a career-best 97 RBI.

In an era when batting average has declined greatly, Bohm has been a .273 hitter for the Phillies.

His career OPS is .735, including 172 doubles, 9 triples and 85 home runs.

Bohm has played both corners of the infield for the Phillies, but this hasn’t been his best year.

Alec Bohm Future

Bohm didn’t play himself into a huge contract with his performance this season.

His OPS dropped to .698 across 155 games — he hit 29 doubles, one triple and 15 homers, but his average was the second-worst of his career, at .249, as Bohm didn’t piece together quite as many strong at bats.

Bohm’s Wins Above Replacement was actually negative-0.2, only the second time in his career it has been negative.

He’s 30 years old now, and he likely isn’t growing into any more power at this stage of his career.

In a lot of ways, Bohm is who he is — not a great fielder, and not a slugger. He makes contact, and for him to have good seasons, he needs to drop the ball between fielders enough to hit a lot of doubles and drive in some runs.

He’ll sign somewhere on a decent enough deal this offseason, and he’ll be a starter in MLB in 2027 (assuming a season happens at all).

But after seven years with the Phillies, Bohm doesn’t necessarily shape up as a player they’ll bring back for more — particularly if the season comes to a quick end in the playoffs.