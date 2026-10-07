Philadelphia Phillies Get Alex Cora News Amid Manager Search

The Philadelphia Phillies are seeking a new manager for 2027. President Dave Dombrowski fired manager Rom Thomson in late April after a 9-19 start to the season.

Don Mattingly took over the manager role, and the Phillies finished the regular season with an 88-74 record before getting eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card round.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently reported that Mattingly “will be gracefully dismissed.”

The Phillies had interest in former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora taking over the manager role for 2027. Unfortunately for the organization, it doesn’t look like Cora will manage the team next year.

Philadelphia Phillies Receive Bad Alex Cora News

Nightengale wrote: “Dave Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, spoke with Cora about becoming their manager in 2027, but Cora informed Dombrowski he’s taking the season off, a high-ranking Phillies executive with direct knowledge of their talks told USA TODAY Sports.”

The Phillies offered Cora the manager role in April and he turned it down.

Looking at Alex Cora

Cora played 14 big-league seasons as an infielder.

The Houston Astros named Cora their bench coach in 2017.

After the Astros won the 2017 World Series, the Boston Red Sox hired Cora to be their manager.

The Red Sox immediately won the World Series in 2018 after winning the most games in the history of the franchise.

Major League Baseball suspended Cora for the entire 2020 season due to his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal in the 2017 World Series.

The Red Sox fired Cora in late April after a 10-17 start to the season.

Boston named Chad Tracy as the interim manager and extended him later in the season.

Despite being fired, Cora is still widely viewed as one of the brightest minds in baseball.