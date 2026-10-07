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Philadelphia Phillies Get Alex Cora News Amid Manager Search

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Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 25: Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout before his team plays against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are seeking a new manager for 2027. President Dave Dombrowski fired manager Rom Thomson in late April after a 9-19 start to the season.

Don Mattingly took over the manager role, and the Phillies finished the regular season with an 88-74 record before getting eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card round.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently reported that Mattingly “will be gracefully dismissed.”

The Phillies had interest in former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora taking over the manager role for 2027. Unfortunately for the organization, it doesn’t look like Cora will manage the team next year.

Philadelphia Phillies Receive Bad Alex Cora News

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 24: Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 24, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Nightengale wrote: “Dave Dombrowski, Phillies president of baseball operations, spoke with Cora about becoming their manager in 2027, but Cora informed Dombrowski he’s taking the season off, a high-ranking Phillies executive with direct knowledge of their talks told USA TODAY Sports.”

The Phillies offered Cora the manager role in April and he turned it down.

Looking at Alex Cora

Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 26: Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox talks with the team after defeating the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on September 26, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Cora played 14 big-league seasons as an infielder.

The Houston Astros named Cora their bench coach in 2017.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros - Game Five
GettyHOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 29: Bench coach Alex Cora #26 and manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Houston Astros look on from the dugout during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

After the Astros won the 2017 World Series, the Boston Red Sox hired Cora to be their manager.

The Red Sox immediately won the World Series in 2018 after winning the most games in the history of the franchise.

Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Manager Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball suspended Cora for the entire 2020 season due to his role in the Astros’ cheating scandal in the 2017 World Series.

The Red Sox fired Cora in late April after a 10-17 start to the season.

Championship Series - Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Alex Cora #13 of the Boston Red Sox observes the playing of the national anthem prior to Game Six of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Boston named Chad Tracy as the interim manager and extended him later in the season.

Despite being fired, Cora is still widely viewed as one of the brightest minds in baseball.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Get Alex Cora News Amid Manager Search

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