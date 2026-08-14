Alex Cora’s Most Likely Landing Spot Revealed: Report

One of the most intriguing potential options for a managerial role this offseason will certainly be Alex Cora.

There’s still quite a bit of time before those conversations really heat up and before Cora decides whether he wants to return to coaching. However, if he does, it seems like a clear favorite has emerged as his most likely landing spot.

Cora’s Most Likely Landing Spot

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as the favorite to land Cora, and his relationship with Dave Dombrowski could be the driving force behind it.

Dombrowski serves as the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, but he held the same role with the Boston Red Sox when they hired Cora in 2018. The two went on to win the World Series that year.

Cora compiled a 620-541 regular-season record and an 18-10 postseason record during his tenure with the Red Sox.

The Philadelphia Phillies manager position appear to be Alex Cora most likely landing spot, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/qlQAv1QmxF — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) August 14, 2026

Cora Had Preliminary Talks With Dombrowski

Interestingly enough, the Phillies fired manager Rob Thomson earlier this season, not long after the Red Sox parted ways with Cora.

Dombrowski reportedly held preliminary talks with Cora about potentially hiring him during the season to take over the Phillies’ job.

Cora declined at the time, saying he wanted to step away and spend some time with his family. The Phillies ultimately promoted Don Mattingly to interim manager, and he’s done a pretty good job considering where Philadelphia stood when he took over compared to where the team is now.

Looking at the Phillies

While it’s unknown whether Mattingly will remain in contention for the full-time job, the Phillies’ focus right now remains solely on this season.

Philadelphia enters Thursday with a 65-58 record, putting the team second in the NL East behind the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies also hold the final NL Wild Card spot, sitting just a half-game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks.