Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Released By Current MLB Team

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 15: (L-R) Trea Turner #7, Bryce Harper #3, Matt Strahm #25 and Jeff Hoffman #23 of the Philadelphia Phillies look on from the outfield during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Globe Life Field on July 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
They have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.
UPDATE: The Phillies won 7-6.
Former Phillies Star Released By Royals
GettyMatt Strahm #25 of the Kansas City Royals reacts to giving up a walk-off, grand slam to Kody Clemens #2 of the Minnesota Twins (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Target Field on July 30, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
During their series with the Blue Jays, a former Phillies star has been released by the Kansas City Royals.
MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Kansas City Royals released LHP Matt Strahm.”
Strahm had been designated for assignment earlier this week.
GettyMatt Strahm #25 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after the final out of the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium on July 21, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
He went 3-4 with a 7.32 ERA in 41 games this season.
MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Kansas City Royals designated LHP Matt Strahm for assignment.”
Looking At Strahm
GettyRelief pitcher Matt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies yells into his glove after giving up two home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of a game at Citizens Bank Park on June 9, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Strahm was picked in the 21st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.
During the 2024 season, Strahm made the MLB All-Star Game (with the Phillies).
He went 6-2 with a 1.87 ERA in 66 games.
GettyMatt Strahm #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning in Game Seven of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
It will be interesting to see if Strahm gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season.
He will turn 35 in November.
Looking At The Phillies Right Now
GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 62-56 record in 118 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 31-30 in 61 games at home).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home).They have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.UPDATE: The Phillies won 7-6.Former Phillies Star Released By RoyalsDuring their series with the Blue Jays, a former Phillies star has been released by […]
Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Released By Current MLB Team