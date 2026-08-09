Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Released By Current MLB Team

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home).

They have lost each of the first two games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

UPDATE: The Phillies won 7-6.

Former Phillies Star Released By Royals

During their series with the Blue Jays, a former Phillies star has been released by the Kansas City Royals.

MLB.com wrote (on August 8): “Kansas City Royals released LHP Matt Strahm.”

Strahm had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

He went 3-4 with a 7.32 ERA in 41 games this season.

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “Kansas City Royals designated LHP Matt Strahm for assignment.”

Looking At Strahm

Strahm was picked in the 21st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Royals, he has also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Phillies.

During the 2024 season, Strahm made the MLB All-Star Game (with the Phillies).

He went 6-2 with a 1.87 ERA in 66 games.

It will be interesting to see if Strahm gets picked up by another team before the end of the 2026 season.

He will turn 35 in November.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 62-56 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 31-30 in 61 games at home).

On Monday, the Phillies will visit the St. Louis Cardinals.