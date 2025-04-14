Analyst Urges Phillies to Trade for $8.2 Million Reliever Amid Struggling Bullpen

MLB analyst Zach Pressnell of Newsweek believes the Philadelphia Phillies need to trade for a star closer amid their struggling bullpen.

The Phillies’ bullpen has been an issue, and MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported the team is concerned with Jordan Romano. With that, Pressnell believes the team should look to trade for Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“If the Phillies aren’t comfortable with Romano as a high-leverage right-handed reliever, they could look to swing a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals to acquire flame-throwing closer Ryan Helsley,” Pressnell wrote. “Helsley is in the final year of his contract. Spotrac projects the star to sign for $81 million when he lands in free agency next winter. And, the Cardinals would almost certainly not pay that to re-sign him.

“Philadelphia let Carlos Estévez and Jeff Hoffman walk in free agency and didn’t adequately replace either of them. Trading for Helsley would replace this pair of righties with an even better high-leverage arm. It would likely be very expensive for the Phillies to pull off, but it could turn out to be well worth it,” Pressnell added.

Helsley is earning $8.2 million in 2025 before becoming a free agent in 2026. With Helsley set to become a free agent, the Cardinals could look to deal the closer to get assets back for him.

Helsley is a two-time All-Star and was the MLB saves leader in 2024. He’s gone 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 6 innings, including 2 saves.

Insider: Philies Concerned About Reliever

Philadelphia could look to add a reliever due to the struggles of Romano.

The Phillies signed Romano to a one-year, $8.5 million deal after the Toronto Blue Jays non-tendered him due to injury concerns. Yet, Romano was healthy in spring training. But, he has struggled in the regular season, which has them concerned, according to Nightengale.

“The Phillies have become concerned with closer Jason Romano, who averaged 96.8-mph on his fastball two years ago, but now is down to about 92-94-mph and struggling holding on runners. This helps explain why the Blue Jays non-tendered him last winter before the Phillies signed him to a one-year, $8.5 million contract,” Nightengale wrote.

Romano is 0-0 with a 10.50 ERA in 7 games, including 1 save.

Insider Explains Why Cardinals Didn’t Trade Helsley

Helsley was expected to be traded this offseason, but no deal was made.

According to Cardinals insider Katie Woo of The Athletic, St. Louis didn’t want to completely waive the white flag, which is why they didn’t trade Helsley.

“At the end of the 2024 season, it seemed highly likely Helsley would be wearing a different uniform come 2025. In fact, Helsley himself expected to be traded,” Woo wrote. “But Mozeliak did not want to wave the white flag completely. He did not feel a total rebuild was necessary (and out of fairness, it isn’t). He wanted to field a competitive club and felt Helsley was a pivotal part of that…

“Could St. Louis still trade Helsley before the deadline if they are out of contention? Of course, but a decline in either health or performance would diminish some of his value,” Woo added. “The Cardinals would also lose leverage, as players who are traded at the deadline are not eligible for a qualifying offer, which would lower Helsley’s projected value.”

Ultimately, perhaps St. Louis does look to trade Helsley by the deadline.