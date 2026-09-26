Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Rays Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. It’s the Phillies’ final series of the season.

The Rays won the first game 2-0. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will be available to watch on FOX.

During the Rays series, the Phillies quietly announced two roster moves.

Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Make 2 Roster Moves Amid Tampa Bay Rays Series

The Phillies activated two players from the development list on Friday.

From MiLB.com:

Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated RHP Chuck King from the Development List.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated RHP Drake Fellows from the Development List.

Since the IronPigs’ season is already over, these moves don’t mean much.

The Phillies signed King to a minor-league contract on Feb. 6, 2024.

King pitched for the TCU Horned Frogs in college.

King, 28, made it to Double-A in his first professional season. He spent the entire 2025 season in Double-A.

The right-hander reached Triple-A for the first time this year. He posted a 4.55 ERA over 132 2/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Throughout his minor-league career, King has posted a 4.39 ERA with 255 strikeouts over 297 1/3 innings.

The San Diego Padres selected Fellows in the sixth round (No. 173 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

The Padres traded Fellows to the Pirates in the 2020-21 offseason.

Fellows elected free agency after the 2025 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees over the offseason.

The Yankees released Fellows, and he signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in May.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the third NL Wild Card team with an 87-73 record. They have a one-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona owns the tiebreaker over Philadelphia.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would play the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in the Wild Card Series.