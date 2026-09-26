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Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Rays Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. It’s the Phillies’ final series of the season.

The Rays won the first game 2-0. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will be available to watch on FOX.

During the Rays series, the Phillies quietly announced two roster moves.

Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Make 2 Roster Moves Amid Tampa Bay Rays Series

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Phillies activated two players from the development list on Friday.

From MiLB.com:

  • Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated RHP Chuck King from the Development List.
  • Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated RHP Drake Fellows from the Development List.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox - Workout
GettyBOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 22: Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, looks on during team workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Since the IronPigs’ season is already over, these moves don’t mean much.

The Phillies signed King to a minor-league contract on Feb. 6, 2024.

King pitched for the TCU Horned Frogs in college.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyCLEARWATER, FL – FEBRUARY 22: Chuck King #22 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on February 22, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

King, 28, made it to Double-A in his first professional season. He spent the entire 2025 season in Double-A.

The right-hander reached Triple-A for the first time this year. He posted a 4.55 ERA over 132 2/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Throughout his minor-league career, King has posted a 4.39 ERA with 255 strikeouts over 297 1/3 innings.

The San Diego Padres selected Fellows in the sixth round (No. 173 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

New York Yankees Photo Day
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Drake Fellows #94 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Padres traded Fellows to the Pirates in the 2020-21 offseason.

Fellows elected free agency after the 2025 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees over the offseason.

The Yankees released Fellows, and he signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in May.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on in the fifth inning during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Phillies are the third NL Wild Card team with an 87-73 record. They have a one-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona owns the tiebreaker over Philadelphia.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would play the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in the Wild Card Series.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Rays Series

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