Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Rays Series

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. It’s the Phillies’ final series of the season.
The Rays won the first game 2-0. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday. The game will be available to watch on FOX.
During the Rays series, the Phillies quietly announced two roster moves.
Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Make 2 Roster Moves Amid Tampa Bay Rays Series
The Phillies activated two players from the development list on Friday.
Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated RHP Chuck King from the Development List.
Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated RHP Drake Fellows from the Development List.
Since the IronPigs’ season is already over, these moves don’t mean much.
The Phillies signed King to a minor-league contract on Feb. 6, 2024.
King pitched for the TCU Horned Frogs in college.
King, 28, made it to Double-A in his first professional season. He spent the entire 2025 season in Double-A.
The right-hander reached Triple-A for the first time this year. He posted a 4.55 ERA over 132 2/3 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.
Throughout his minor-league career, King has posted a 4.39 ERA with 255 strikeouts over 297 1/3 innings.
The San Diego Padres selected Fellows in the sixth round (No. 173 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.
The Padres traded Fellows to the Pirates in the 2020-21 offseason.
Fellows elected free agency after the 2025 season. He signed a minor-league deal with the New York Yankees over the offseason.
The Yankees released Fellows, and he signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies in May.
Philadelphia Phillies Right Now
The Phillies are the third NL Wild Card team with an 87-73 record. They have a one-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona owns the tiebreaker over Philadelphia.
If the season ended today, the Phillies would play the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in the Wild Card Series.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Philadelphia Phillies quietly announced two roster decisions during their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Rays Series