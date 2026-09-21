Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Brewers Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Phillies quietly announced three roster decisions.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce 3 Roster Decisions Before Milwaukee Brewers Series

From MiLB.com:

Reading Fightin Phils activated RHP Reese Dutton from the Development List.

Reading Fightin Phils transferred RHP Gage Wood to the Development List.

C Luis Caicuto assigned to Reading Fightin Phils from Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Looking at Reese Dutton

The Phillies signed Dutton to a minor-league contract on July 26, 2024. He played college ball at the University of Kansas.

After a brief stint at Single-A in 2024, Dutton spent the 2025 season between Single-A and High-A. This year, he has pitched in High-A and Double-A.

Dutton posted a 3.39 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 82 1/3 innings in High-A this year. He has struggled at Double-A, recording an 8.22 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 23 innings.

Throughout his minor-league career, Dutton has posted a 4.12 ERA with 173 strikeouts over 216 1/3 innings.

Looking at Gage Wood

The Phillies selected Wood in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas.

Wood, 22, made one appearance in Single-A in 2025. This year, he has pitched in Double-A and Single-A.

Wood recorded a 3.42 ERA over 26 1/3 innings in Single-A this year. At Double-A, he has a 4.72 ERA over 68 2/3 innings.

Wood is the Phillies’ No. 1 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is MLB’s No. 30 overall prospect.

Looking at Luis Caicuto

Caicuto, 23, has appeared in 52 games at the High-A level and 11 at Double-A this season.

Between the two levels, he hit .249/.358/.406 with six home runs and 37 RBI over 63 games. He also appeared in a game in Triple-A.

The Phillies selected Caicuto from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the minor league phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

The third baseman has a career slash line of .254/.352/.340 with seven home runs and 80 RBI over 205 minor-league games.