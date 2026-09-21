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Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Brewers Series

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BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 22: Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, looks on during team workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Phillies quietly announced three roster decisions.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce 3 Roster Decisions Before Milwaukee Brewers Series

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GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

From MiLB.com:

  • Reading Fightin Phils activated RHP Reese Dutton from the Development List.
  • Reading Fightin Phils transferred RHP Gage Wood to the Development List.
  • C Luis Caicuto assigned to Reading Fightin Phils from Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Looking at Reese Dutton

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The Phillies signed Dutton to a minor-league contract on July 26, 2024. He played college ball at the University of Kansas.

After a brief stint at Single-A in 2024, Dutton spent the 2025 season between Single-A and High-A. This year, he has pitched in High-A and Double-A.

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Dutton posted a 3.39 ERA  with 72 strikeouts over 82 1/3 innings in High-A this year. He has struggled at Double-A, recording an 8.22 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 23 innings.

Throughout his minor-league career, Dutton has posted a 4.12 ERA with 173 strikeouts over 216 1/3 innings.

Looking at Gage Wood

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 12: Starting pitcher Gage Wood #14 of the Philadelphia Phillies on the National League Team looks during the first inning during the 2026 MLB Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Phillies selected Wood in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas.

Wood, 22, made one appearance in Single-A in 2025. This year, he has pitched in Double-A and Single-A.

2026 MLB Futures Game
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 12: Starting pitcher Gage Wood #14 of the Philadelphia Phillies on the National League Team pitches during the first inning during the 2026 MLB Futures Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Wood recorded a 3.42 ERA over 26 1/3 innings in Single-A this year. At Double-A, he has a 4.72 ERA over 68 2/3 innings.

Wood is the Phillies’ No. 1 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. He is MLB’s No. 30 overall prospect.

Looking at Luis Caicuto

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GettyMILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 24: A Philadelphia Phillies baseball hat sits in the dugout during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on April 24, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Caicuto, 23, has appeared in 52 games at the High-A level and 11 at Double-A this season.

Between the two levels, he hit .249/.358/.406 with six home runs and 37 RBI over 63 games. He also appeared in a game in Triple-A.

The Phillies selected Caicuto from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the minor league phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

The third baseman has a career slash line of .254/.352/.340 with seven home runs and 80 RBI over 205 minor-league games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Brewers Series

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