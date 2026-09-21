BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 22: Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, looks on during team workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Caicuto, 23, has appeared in 52 games at the High-A level and 11 at Double-A this season.
Between the two levels, he hit .249/.358/.406 with six home runs and 37 RBI over 63 games. He also appeared in a game in Triple-A.
The Phillies selected Caicuto from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the minor league phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.
The third baseman has a career slash line of .254/.352/.340 with seven home runs and 80 RBI over 205 minor-league games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Philadelphia Phillies quietly announced three roster moves ahead of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Brewers Series