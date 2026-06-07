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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Adolis García Change Before White Sox Series Finale

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 03: Adolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on in the fifth inning during a game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They are coming off a 6-3 loss on Saturday.

Adolis García (who batted 8th) finished with one hit, one RBI and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Sunday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Phillies 6/7 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B A. García RF J. Crawford CF R. Marchán C A. Nola SP”

García has been moved up to 7th in the order.

He is currently batting .203 with 44 hits, six home runs, 19 RBI’s, 20 runs and three stolen bases in 63 games this season.

The 2023 World Series Champion is in his year with the Phillies.

Social Media On García

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat after drawing a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park on May 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people have been saying about García recently:

@Mcil9518: “Let’s hope Adolis Garcia has figured it out for good”

@makarov__: “Adolis Garcia finally heating up.”

@RayMoffo: “Glad to hear Ricky Bo bring up Adolis Garcia. Past few games he’s been driving the ball and the lineup functions better when you’re getting production from the right side”

@JoeCappello3: “Garcia is a ball player Despite his hitting troubles he plays excellent right field & his slide at home avoiding the tag while swiping the plate with his hand was excellent If his bat finally comes alive he will change the dynamics of the team Now if we could bet Bohn on track?”

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on May 09, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

The Phillies enter the day as the second-place team in the National League East with a 34-30 record in 64 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and 18-17 in 35 games at home).

Following the White Sox, the Phillies visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Adolis García Change Before White Sox Series Finale

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