Philadelphia Phillies Announce Adolis García Change Before White Sox Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They are coming off a 6-3 loss on Saturday.

Adolis García (who batted 8th) finished with one hit, one RBI and two strikeouts in four at-bats.

For Sunday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Phillies 6/7 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B A. García RF J. Crawford CF R. Marchán C A. Nola SP”

García has been moved up to 7th in the order.

He is currently batting .203 with 44 hits, six home runs, 19 RBI’s, 20 runs and three stolen bases in 63 games this season.

The 2023 World Series Champion is in his year with the Phillies.

Social Media On García

Here’s what people have been saying about García recently:

@Mcil9518: “Let’s hope Adolis Garcia has figured it out for good”

@makarov__: “Adolis Garcia finally heating up.”

@RayMoffo: “Glad to hear Ricky Bo bring up Adolis Garcia. Past few games he’s been driving the ball and the lineup functions better when you’re getting production from the right side”

@JoeCappello3: “Garcia is a ball player Despite his hitting troubles he plays excellent right field & his slide at home avoiding the tag while swiping the plate with his hand was excellent If his bat finally comes alive he will change the dynamics of the team Now if we could bet Bohn on track?”

The Phillies enter the day as the second-place team in the National League East with a 34-30 record in 64 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and 18-17 in 35 games at home).

Following the White Sox, the Phillies visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.