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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Adolis García Decision Before Padres Game

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 06: Adolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates hitting solo home run in the sixth inning against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 06, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

The Phillies are coming off a 3-0 win on Monday.

Adolis García had two strikeouts in three at-bats.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Adolis García Decision

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on May 09, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Tuesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 5/26 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh RF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF E. Sosa LF A. Nola SP”

García is not in the lineup on Tuesday.

He has been struggling this year, as he is currently batting .200 with 37 hits, four home runs, 15 RBI’s, 17 runs and two stolen bases in 53 games.

The 33-year-old is in his first season with the Phillies (after signing with the team as a free agent).

Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote:Trea Turner down to the No. 2 spot; Brandon Marsh up to the No. 4 spot (and RF); Adolis Garcia to the bench vs. a righty; Edmundo Sosa to LF.”

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies tosses his bat after drawing a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park on May 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Guardians 3-0.

Before the Phillies, García had stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

In 2023, the two-time MLB All-Star helped the Rangers win the World Series.

He has been in the MLB for eight seasons.

GettyAdolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 07, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies come into the night as the third-place team in the National League East with a 27-27 record in 54 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 13-11 in 24 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Padres, the Phillies will visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

GettyL-R) Brandon Marsh #16, Justin Crawford #2 and Adolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate on the field after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 25, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Phillies have made the MLB playoffs in each of the previous four years.

They reached the World Series in 2022.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Adolis García Decision Before Padres Game

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