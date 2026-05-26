Philadelphia Phillies Announce Adolis García Decision Before Padres Game

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the San Diego Padres (in California).

The Phillies are coming off a 3-0 win on Monday.

Adolis García had two strikeouts in three at-bats.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Adolis García Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 5/26 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh RF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C J. Crawford CF E. Sosa LF A. Nola SP”

García is not in the lineup on Tuesday.

He has been struggling this year, as he is currently batting .200 with 37 hits, four home runs, 15 RBI’s, 17 runs and two stolen bases in 53 games.

The 33-year-old is in his first season with the Phillies (after signing with the team as a free agent).

Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote: “Trea Turner down to the No. 2 spot; Brandon Marsh up to the No. 4 spot (and RF); Adolis Garcia to the bench vs. a righty; Edmundo Sosa to LF.”

Before the Phillies, García had stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

In 2023, the two-time MLB All-Star helped the Rangers win the World Series.

He has been in the MLB for eight seasons.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies come into the night as the third-place team in the National League East with a 27-27 record in 54 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 13-11 in 24 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Padres, the Phillies will visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The Phillies have made the MLB playoffs in each of the previous four years.

They reached the World Series in 2022.