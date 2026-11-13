Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Update During MLB Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies announced an update on All-Star outfielder Brandon Marsh on Friday afternoon.

Via The Athletic’s Matt Gelb on X:

“An update from Phillies on Brandon Marsh:

Marsh underwent successful left wrist carpal boss excision surgery on Oct. 14 in Arizona.

Marsh is expected to have a normal offseason, the team said. A source said Marsh has already resumed workouts following the minor surgery.”

Philadelphia Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Undergoes Surgery

Marsh avoided the injured list this year, but his numbers suggest his wrist might have affected his performance in the second half of the season.

Marsh had an outstanding first half of the 2026 season, slashing .301/.339/.490 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI. He represented Philadelphia in the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

Unfortunately, Marsh’s numbers declined drastically after the All-Star break.

In the second half of the season, Marsh hit .184/.243/.259 with three home runs and 16 RBI.

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Brandon Marsh’s Career

The Los Angeles Angels selected Marsh in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high school.

Marsh made his MLB debut with Los Angeles in 2021.

During the 2022 season, the Angels traded Marsh to the Phillies for catcher logan O’Hoppe.

Marsh played a key role on the 2022 pennant-winning Phillies, hitting .288/.319/.455 over 41 regular-season games after joining the club.

Over his MLB career, Marsh has hit .261/.326/.415 with 70 home runs and 296 RBI.

Marsh was the Phillies’ primary left fielder in 2026. He also logged innings at center field and right field.

The outfielder has just one year of team control remaining. He has made roughly $21.47 million in his career.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Marsh will make $8.3 million in his final year of arbitration.