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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Update During MLB Offseason

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Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies announced an update on All-Star outfielder Brandon Marsh on Friday afternoon.

Via The Athletic’s Matt Gelb on X:

“An update from Phillies on Brandon Marsh:

Marsh underwent successful left wrist carpal boss excision surgery on Oct. 14 in Arizona.

Marsh is expected to have a normal offseason, the team said. A source said Marsh has already resumed workouts following the minor surgery.”

Philadelphia Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Undergoes Surgery

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Marsh avoided the injured list this year, but his numbers suggest his wrist might have affected his performance in the second half of the season.

Marsh had an outstanding first half of the 2026 season, slashing .301/.339/.490 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI. He represented Philadelphia in the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Marsh’s numbers declined drastically after the All-Star break.

In the second half of the season, Marsh hit .184/.243/.259 with three home runs and 16 RBI.

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Brandon Marsh’s Career

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits an RBI double in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels selected Marsh in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high school.

Marsh made his MLB debut with Los Angeles in 2021.

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on ahead of a game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 26, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

During the 2022 season, the Angels traded Marsh to the Phillies for catcher logan O’Hoppe.

Marsh played a key role on the 2022 pennant-winning Phillies, hitting .288/.319/.455 over 41 regular-season games after joining the club.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during batting practice prior to Game Six of the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Over his MLB career, Marsh has hit .261/.326/.415 with 70 home runs and 296 RBI.

Marsh was the Phillies’ primary left fielder in 2026. He also logged innings at center field and right field.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 06: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before game two of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The outfielder has just one year of team control remaining. He has made roughly $21.47 million in his career.

MLB Trade Rumors projects Marsh will make $8.3 million in his final year of arbitration.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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