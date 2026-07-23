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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Release Of 4-Year MLB Player Before Yankees Series

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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team bat in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies have the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

They are coming off a 9-5 loss (and dropped two out of three in the series).

The Phillies will remain at home to host Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Phillies Announce Release Of 4-Year Player

GettyDon Mattingly, interim manager of the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of their series with the Yankees, news came out that the Phillies had released Jackson Rutledge.

@PhilsTailgate wrote: “The Phillies released the following players: RHP Jackson Rutledge SS Jose Familia LHP Kleyderve Andrade”

Rutledge did not appear in a game for the Phillies.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Ty Daubert: “Phillies released RHP Jackson Rutledge for the second time this year, IronPigs said. Spent time on the 40-man earlier in the season and had re-signed on a minor-league contract after being DFA’d.”

@PHILLYSPORTS42: “Whyd they even resign Rutledge? Unless he’s getting a better offer elsewhere?”

@PhilsTailgate: “I heard a few days ago that he was looking for opportunities in Asia.”

GettyJackson Rutledge #79 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning of his Major League debut during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 13, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

@Philly4everrr: “Jackson Rutledge 1st rder! Nats. Shame so much arm trouble.”

@yankeeh8er: “Clearing up roster space?”

@LonelyFlyersFa: “Go get Dennis Santana”

Looking At Rutledge

GettyWashington Nationals 2019 first round pick Jackson Rutledge talks to the media before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on June 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Rutledge was the 17th pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals.

He spent part of four seasons with the Nationals at the MLB level.

Over 71 career games (five starts), the 27-year-old went 5-3 with a 6.29 ERA.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyDon Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, reacts in the second inning of a game against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 06, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies come into their series with the Yankees as the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-47 record in 103 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 27-25 in 52 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Release Of 4-Year MLB Player Before Yankees Series

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