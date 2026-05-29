Philadelphia Phillies Announce Roster News Before Dodgers Series

On Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They had the day off on Thursday (following a series with the Padres in San Diego).

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Roster News

Before their series with the Dodgers, the Phillies have optioned Otto Kemp back to Triple-A (via MLB.com, h/t FantasyPros).

Kemp is batting .080 with two hits in 13 games this season.

Kemp is in his second season with the Phillies.

He is coming off a year where he batted .234 with 46 hits, eight home runs, 28 RBI’s, 26 runs and two stolen bases in 62 games.

Social Media Reacts To Kemp’s Recent Struggles

Here’s what people had recently been saying about Kemp this month:

@IndyVoter2: “I see the Phillies optioned Otto Kemp again. No replacement has been named yet. Of the players on the 40-man roster, only Reyes is hitting well, but he’s already been sent down once. Signing Andrew McCutcheon is a possibility, but he got DFA’d because he wasn’t hitting.”

@Philly_Isaac: “Phillies are content with Otto Kemp being the right handed outfield platoon. He’s been the 10th worst player in baseball in just 13 games played and 27 plate appearances.”

@Bporter2092: “I think I seen enough of Garcia and Otto kemp”

@somerandosports: “Get Otto Kemp off this team”

@ToNewbyginnings: “Otto Kemp drove a good pitch to hit down the heart of the plate to the opposite field, but it fell short at the warning track in right field. Still 0 hits since the recall”