On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Houston Astros (at home).
They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Atlanta Braves (also in Philadelphia).
Most recently, the Phillies won by a score of 1-0 on Monday.
Phillies Announce Update on Former All-Star Nestor Cortes
Earlier this season, the Phillies signed former All-Star Nestor Cortes.
The Phillies wrote (via X) on August 19: “The Phillies have signed LHP Nestor Cortes to a major league contract and have optioned him to single-A Clearwater. To make room for Cortes on the 40-man roster, RHP Brian Keller was designated for assignment.
Cortes has yet to make his Phillies debut, as he has been on the injured list.
MLB.com wrote (on August 26): “Clearwater Threshers placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 25, 2026.”
Ahead of their series with the Astros, the Phillies announced the latest update on Cortes.
Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation wrote (on September 7): “LHP Tanner Banks is eligible to return from the 60-day IL as of today. Phillies are happy with his rehab at LHV and are trying to work him up to three innings before a potential return. LHP Nestor Cortes will pitch for Clearwater tomorrow in a Florida State League playoff game.”
Cortes could end up being a good addition to the Phillies ahead of the MLB playoffs.
Looking At Cortes
Cortes has spent part of eight seasons at the MLB level.
He has also had stops with the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.
Looking at the Phillies
The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 81-63 record in 144 games.
They are 4.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first.
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Update on Injured Former All-Star