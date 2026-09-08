Philadelphia Phillies Announce Update on Injured Former All-Star

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Houston Astros (at home).

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Atlanta Braves (also in Philadelphia).

Most recently, the Phillies won by a score of 1-0 on Monday.

Getty Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout before game four of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on October 23, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Earlier this season, the Phillies signed former All-Star Nestor Cortes.

The Phillies wrote (via X) on August 19: “The Phillies have signed LHP Nestor Cortes to a major league contract and have optioned him to single-A Clearwater. To make room for Cortes on the 40-man roster, RHP Brian Keller was designated for assignment.

Cortes has yet to make his Phillies debut, as he has been on the injured list.

MLB.com wrote (on August 26): “Clearwater Threshers placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 25, 2026.”

Ahead of their series with the Astros, the Phillies announced the latest update on Cortes.

Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation wrote (on September 7): “LHP Tanner Banks is eligible to return from the 60-day IL as of today. Phillies are happy with his rehab at LHV and are trying to work him up to three innings before a potential return. LHP Nestor Cortes will pitch for Clearwater tomorrow in a Florida State League playoff game.”

Cortes could end up being a good addition to the Phillies ahead of the MLB playoffs.

Looking At Cortes

Getty Nestor Cortes #65 of the San Diego Padres looks on after allowing a solo home run hit by Alex Jackson #70 of the Baltimore Orioles during the inning of a game at Petco Park on September 03, 2025 in San Diego, California.

Cortes has spent part of eight seasons at the MLB level.

He has also had stops with the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.

Looking at the Phillies

Getty Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with J.T. Realmuto #10 (left) after pitching a complete game for the win against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 81-63 record in 144 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first.