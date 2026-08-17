Anthony Rizzo Calls Out Don Mattingly Over Bryce Harper Statement

Several weeks ago, Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper went viral after calling on the front office to make moves ahead of the Aug. 4 trade deadline.

“I think we need some help,” Harper said. “But you know, I think we’ve proved pretty much all year we’ve done a pretty good job. But anytime you can get some help in here and reinforcements, I think it helps.”

Don Mattingly’s Reaction

Not long after, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly addressed Harper’s comments and somewhat called out the star player.

“I sense Bryce thinking about it,” Mattingly said. “I don’t really sense anybody else thinking about it, honestly. I’ve been through this. Guys want to be GMs, what you need without a real understanding of where the organization is, exactly where this thing goes. Not only this year, but moving forward. So, I mean, players like being GMs and making calls and spending other people’s money. So, let it go at that.”

PREGAME: Phillies manager Don Mattingly addressing the media as Philadelphia looks to avoid the sweep vs. the Marlins. First pitch: 12:10 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/2vz4OB9nPp — Tyler Boronski (@TylerBoronski) July 29, 2026

Anthony Rizzo Calls Out Mattingly

The Phillies ultimately made several moves, most notably acquiring infielder Luis Arraez. However, on the latest episode of former MLB stars Anthony Rizzo and David Ross’ podcast, Rizzo called out Mattingly for his response to Harper.

“I don’t think Bryce was throwing shade at any individual players on his team … Bryce wants to win, man. He’s done everything,” ‘Rizzo said on Ross and Rizzo Unfiltered.‘ “And then on Donnie’s part, the way that he answered it, that’s not how you protect your superstar player by any means. I mean, as a player, if you said that about me, Rossy, as my manager I would be in your office right away saying, what the [explicit], what are you saying?”

Phillies Right Now

While Rizzo’s comments are recent, the Phillies haven’t let a little clubhouse drama derail their season.

Philadelphia enters the week at 67-58, sitting 7.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. However, the Phillies remain one of the three Wild Card teams and will begin a series against the Miami Marlins on Monday.