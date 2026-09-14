Philadelphia Phillies Suddenly Promote 2 Players After Braves Series

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished off their series against the Atlanta Braves with a 9-4 win.

This win was needed for Philadelphia, as they lost each of the first two games of their series against the Braves.

Now, with the Phillies completing their series against the Braves, they have promoted two of their minor leaguers.

Philadelphia Phillies Promote Nick Biddison & Ryan Dromboski

According to MiLB.com’s transaction tracker, the Phillies have promoted both outfielder Nick Biddison and pitcher Ryan Dromboski.

Biddison has been called up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley from Double-A Reading. Dromboski, on the other hand, has been promoted to Double-A Reading from High-A Jersey City.

These are good opportunities for Biddison and Dromboski, as they will now get the chance to show the Phillies what they can do at higher minor league levels.

Looking at Biddison & Dromboski

Biddison has appeared in 97 minor league games, where he has posted seven home runs, 17 doubles, 48 RBI, and a .258 batting average. Overall, the 26-year-old outfielder has been showing plenty of promise this season, so it makes sense that he is now getting this chance on Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Dromboski, on the other hand, has a 3-10 record, a 5.56 ERA, and 80 strikeouts in 19 minor league appearances this season. Overall, the 23-year-old pitcher has had some growing pains but has also had his strong moments. Now, he will be aiming to impress with Double-A Reading from here.