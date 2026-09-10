Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Injury Update After Astros Game

The Philadelphia Phillies lost outfielder Brandon Marsh to an injury in their 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park.

“He’ll be sore, but I think he’s going to be fine,” Phillies interim manager Mattingly told Phillies Nation’s Destiny Lugardo. Mattingly revealed that X-rays were negative.

Marsh fouled a Bryan Abreu pitch off his right foot in the eighth inning and was visited by trainers. After striking out on the next pitch, he left the game. Derek Hill came off the bench and played the ninth inning in left field.

Dave Uram of 94 WIP later reported that Marsh left the game due to a right foot contusion.

What the Brandon Marsh Injury Update Means for the Phillies

With Brandon Marsh’s X-rays coming back negative, it’s a day-to-day injury.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s out of the lineup for their next game, as the Phillies will face left-hander Chris Sale. That may be more due to matchups than Marsh’s physical status.

The Phillies managed to avoid a stint on the injured list with Marsh. The 2026 All-Star is slashing .267/.312/.418 on the season with 17 home runs and a 94 wRC+.

Marsh is mired in a deep slump at the plate. Since July 1, he’s hitting just .191 with a .522 OPS. That’s caused him to move from the middle to the bottom of the Phillies lineup.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies (82-65) will head to Truist Park to complete their season series against their National League East rival Atlanta Braves (86-61). With the Braves also winning, Philadelphia is four games back of the division lead.

They are still one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs for hosting the Wild Card series. So those games in Atlanta still matter, even if the division race is more or less decided.

Philadelphia will send right-hander Aaron Nola on the mound. Nola is coming off a seven-inning masterpiece against Atlanta and hopes to repeat that success. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.