Phillies Fan Favorite Traded in Pitch Addressing Lineup Quandary

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the season hoping Brandon Marsh could be the everyday center fielder. Despite Marsh’s lack of experience batting against left-handed starters, the team said that it would give him the opportunity to show what the fan favorite can do in a non-platoon role.

But less than a week in, at least one team analyst is already questioning the Phillies’ commitment to that plan.

Joe Edinger from the SB Nation-affiliated Phillies site The Good Phight examined Marsh’s at-bat against Washington lefty Colin Poche to lead off the 10th inning of the season opener. With Bryson Stott on second base as the ghost runner, Marsh squared to bunt on the first four pitches, taking two of them for balls, then struck out looking on the fifth pitch.

Noting the very low rate MLB-wide of significant sacrifice attempts during extra innings since the league implemented the ghost runner rule in 2020, Edinger suggested that the decision to have Marsh attempt to bunt could mean the Philadelphia coaches are not entirely comfortable with Marsh facing southpaws during important situations.

“So, the fact that the Phillies would rather Marsh attempt a bunt than aim to put the ball in play speaks to how much they really believe he can succeed against lefties when he absolutely needs to,” he wrote. “They would rather have Marsh give up that sure out they usually try to avoid than run the risk of failing to put the ball in play, which he ultimately did in this spot.”

Brandon Marsh Hopes to Fill Everyday Role in Center Field for Philadelphia

With the Phillies in win-now mode, center field is one position they would certainly like to strengthen. Matthew Sullivan with Athlon Sports said trading Marsh would allow the team to acquire a stronger option to fill that role, such as Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr., and he suggested that “one plausible scenario” would involve working out an exchange with the Kansas City Royals.

“Marsh could likely net the Phillies a solid return and major league-ready talent from a Royals team also set to be in contention in the American League,” Sullivan wrote. “A potential deal could include veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe (pending free agent) and pitcher Steven Zobac, a 2022 fourth-round pick who earned a big-league spring invite but will open the 2025 season in the minors.”

Brandon Marsh Would Be An Offensive Upgrade For Kansas City

The Kansas City Royals entered this season with a weakness in the outfield that had not been improved since the start of 2024. Their most notable adjustment has been experimenting with new leadoff hitter Jonathan India in left field — a position he has never played at the major league level. Beyond that, the Royals made no significant upgrades to a unit that limited them to 86 wins last year.

Unless MJ Melendez or Renfroe emerges as an above-average hitter this season, Kansas City will likely be searching for offensive reinforcements in the outfield by summer. A trade for Marsh could help fill that need.

However, there are two key concerns with Marsh. First, he isn’t a true center fielder. Second, he performs significantly better against right-handed pitching than lefties.

However, as a platoon corner outfielder facing right-handers, he would be a clear upgrade over Renfroe and Melendez. While the Royals might sacrifice some defense if they play him in center at times, his offensive upside makes him an intriguing potential addition.