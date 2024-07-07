Phillies ‘Keeping a Close Eye’ on All-Star Outfielder Before the Trade Deadline

The Philadephia Phillies are pacing the National League with their 58-31 record. However, the Phillies outfield could use a boost before a potential deep postseason run. The team “is keeping a close eye” on All-Star Brent Rooker of the Oakland A’s ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

“The Philadelphia Phillies are keeping a close eye on Oakland A’s left fielder Brent Rooker. The Phillies rank 26th in OPS among left fielders this season,” wrote Nightengale.

The Phillies’ primary left fielder has been Brandon Marsh. Marsh has been one of the few bright spots in the team’s outfield. He is slashing .265/.346/.414. His numbers are not far off from his 2023 season. However, Rooker could allow Marsh to move to centerfield or right field.

Phillies Outfield Struggles

The Phillies have not seen the production they had hoped for from their primary outfielders. Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas have struggled this season with batting averages of .238 and .232, respectively.

Castellanos has failed to match the numbers he put up as an All-Star in 2023. Rojas played in just 59 games last season but held a .302 average. The Phillies could definitely use an upgrade at either one of their spots.

Marsh has a 116 OPS+ this season, leading the way for the Phillies outfield. Rooker has a 155 OPS+ with 18 home runs. He would immediately become the best offensive outfielder for the Phillies.

As Nightengale noted, the Phillies rank 26th in OPS from their left fielders. Rooker has served primarily as a DH this season, but the Phillies have Kyle Schwarber in that spot.

Rooker’s Fit in Philadelphia

Rooker was named an All-Star in 2023 with 30 home runs, a .817 OPS and 69 RBIs. Last season he had a .246 batting average and a 127 OPS+ in 137 games. This season he has raised his average to .277 and already has 54 RBIs.

Rooker could bring another big bat to Philadelphia and play for a winning organization for the first time in his career. Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, has shown he is not scared to make some big trades. This season may be another opportunity to add to that list of deals.

With Rooker, Marsh would likely move to centerfield. He has made 225 starts at the position. That would leave Castellanos in right field. The Phillies could remain patient there, or potentially trade for multiple outfielders.

The team has an interest in Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr., according to the Athletic’s Jim Bowden. Robert is also a center fielder. Marsh’s ability to play all three outfield positions gives them some more options when looking at outfielders at the trade deadline.

Rooker’s .891 OPS would rank second on the Phillies star-studded roster, behind only Bryce Harper. He would join a lineup with Harper, Trea Turner, and Alec Bohm, all named All-Star starters this season.

Harper and Schwarber are among Phillies stars currently on the injured list. Rooker could bring some thump to the lineup while they work to return. J.T. Realmuto will not be back until after the All-Star break. Harper and Schwarber are not far from returning, according to MLB.com.