Phillies Predicted to Land 2023 All-Star Slugger in Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies went into the All-Star break with a 62-34 record. While the Phillies are leading the National League, they have been far from perfect. The outfield could use a boost before a potential deep postseason run. During a live stream for Bleacher Report, Tyler Ward predicted the Phillies landing Oakland Athletics‘ slugger Brent Rooker at the July 30 trade deadline.

“I think the Philadelphia Phillies and Dave Dombrowski are absolutely determined to make sure that they land at least one solid big bat, an outfield option that’s going to be batting from the right side,” said Ward. “Enter Brent Rooker, who is 100 percent going to be traded with peak value by the Oakland A’s. Rooker’s having a fantastic season.”

The Phillies rank No. 24 in OPS from center fielders this season. Rooker is not known for his defense but can play left field. Acquiring Rooker would allow Brandon Marsh, the lone bright spot in the Phillies outfield, to move to center field.

Phillies Outfield Struggles

Marsh is slashing .263/.344/.436. His numbers are not far off from his 2023 season. However, the team has not seen the production they had hoped for from their primary outfielders. Nick Castellanos and Johan Rojas have struggled this season with batting averages of .233 and .231, respectively.

Castellanos has failed to match the numbers he put up as an All-Star in 2023. Rojas played in just 59 games last season but held a .302 average. The Phillies could definitely use an upgrade at either one of their spots.

Marsh has a 120 OPS+ this season and is the best outfielder the Phillies have by that metric. Rooker’s OPS+ is 169 this season. Not only would that rank first among their starting outfielders, but it would rank second on the team, behind only Bryce Harper.

Castellanos and Rojas rank eighth and ninth in OPS+ among the primary starters on the Phillies.

Rooker’s Fit on the Phillies

Rooker was named an All-Star in 2023 with 30 home runs, a .817 OPS and 69 RBIs. Last season he had a .246 batting average and a 127 OPS+ in 137 games. This season he has raised his average to .291 and already has 21 home runs.

Rooker primarily serves as a DH on the A’s, but the Phillies have Kyle Schwarber occupying that role.

“While he’s far from a huge upside on the defensive end, you definitely are going to take whatever you can get if you’re the Phillies,” Ward said about Rooker.

With Rooker, Marsh would likely move to center field. He has made 225 starts at the position. That would leave Castellanos in right field. The Phillies could remain patient there, or potentially trade for multiple outfielders.

Rooker could bring another big bat to Philadelphia and play for a winning organization for the first time in his career. Dombrowski, president of baseball operations, has shown he is not scared to make some big trades. This season may be another opportunity to add to that list of deals.

The team “is keeping a close eye” on Rooker ahead of the trade deadline, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale in a July 7 story.

Rooker is making $750,000 this season, his final pre-arbitration year. The All-Star will be arbitration-eligible for the next three seasons. He could not only be a key piece this season, but part of the Phillies’ future as well.