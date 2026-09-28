Phillies Broadcaster John Kruk Gets Postseason Assignment

It took 162 days, but the Philadelphia Phillies were able to clinch their spot in the playoffs. They’ll be the No. 6 seed, just barely making it in the field, which means they’re opening with the Atlanta Braves, who earned the No. 3 seed.

It’s also a time when the games are going to move to a national broadcast. That doesn’t mean Phillies fans have to go without fan-favorite color analyst John Kruk, though. It was announced on Sunday that NBC is assigning Kruk to be an analyst for the Phillies-Braves series.

Tom McCarthy, the Phillies play-by-play announcer, will not be calling the series alongside Kruk. Instead, he was assigned to the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros series over in the American League.

The Rest of the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves Broadcast Crew

It’s an interesting group that NBC assigned to take on the series between the Phillies and the Braves. For many fans, Kruk is going to be the headliner, but he’s far from alone on the broadcast crew.

Taking over play-by-play duties is Matt Vasgersian. He’s best known for his time with MLB Network, as well as roles he currently holds with NBC Sports, Fox Sports, and Netflix.

Along with Kruk, C.J. Nitkowski and Joey Votto are also going to be working as analysts. Votto, a longtime Cincinnati Reds slugger, is going to be working on the broadcast from the dugout. Then, Nitkowski was a longtime MLB pitcher who did have a brief tenure with the Braves. In 2023, he joined Bally Sports South in 2023 and later Bally Sports Southeast in 2024, where he works as an analyst on Braves games.

Wrapping up the crew is Ashley ShahAhmadi. The reporter for the game, she graduated from the University of Georgia and covered the Braves at one point during her career. She’s well known for her college football reporting and her work covering the NBA.

Game 1 of the NLWCS is on Tuesday, September 29th. First pitch for the Phillies and Braves is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. EST in Atlanta.

The Phillies are Struggling Going into the Playoffs

At one point, the Phillies were comfortably in the NL playoff picture, even if it was always likely to be as a Wild Card team. Then, in the month of September, they found themselves struggling and nearly suffered a historic collapse.

They’d go 10-15 in September, letting the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres hang around in the race. The Padres would end up becoming the No. 4 seed, even passing the Chicago Cubs. Still, with a win on Sunday, the Phillies clinched and survived the surging Diamondbacks.

When the party was on for the Phillies, there was something subdued about it. More relieved than excited. Regardless, it’s time for a quick turnaround, and star Bryce Harper emphasized that they need to finish the job in October.

“We’ve never finished the job,” Harper said. “We’ve got to do that.”

The playoffs will begin for the Phillies against the Braves. That’s been a problem this season. They’re just 4-9 this season against Atlanta. That does include going 3-4 against the Braves in the month of September.