Phillies 22-Year-Old Breakout Prospect Drawing More National Attention

One of the positive developments in the Philadelphia Phillies‘ farm system in 2026 has been the breakout of shortstop Bryan Rincon. The former 14th-rounder has emerged as a potential long-term option at shortstop after a big year in Double-A.

The Athletic‘s Jim Bowden published a list of one prospect in each MLB organization that has earned more recognition. For the Phillies, his pick was Bryan Rincon.

“Defensively, he has solid range with quick feet and soft hands and seems to always be in the right place thanks to well above average instincts. At the plate, he doesn’t chase and he draws walks. He has the intangibles to over-achieve and shouldn’t be overlooked,” wrote Bowden.

The 22-year-old shortstop ranks as the Phillies’ No. 4 prospect on FanGraphs and No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline. Both publications give him a 45 future value grade, which suggests more of a bench/role player than a future starter.

Bryan Rincon’s Breakout Season Accelerates Phillies Timeline

Bryan Rincon wasn’t considered a major prospect entering the 2026 season. However, he’s managed a .270/.408/.513 with 22 home runs and 27 stolen bases for Double-A Reading. Further illustrating Bowden’s point, he has a 20.4% strikeout rate compared to a 17.1% walk rate.

His 139 wRC+ ranks 19th among players in Double-A with at least 50 games played. Only 10 of the 18 hitters who ranked higher are in their Age 22 or younger season.

Reading’s season ends on September 13. If the Phillies want to get him more reps, they could have him finish the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. That would give him roughly two weeks of a trial run for a level he’ll start next season in.

Additionally, the Arizona Fall League is an option for the 22-year-old if he needs extra at-bats. It would mark the third straight fall that Rincon participated in the prospect continuation league. But it might not be necessary, given the progress he’s made in Double-A this season.

Rincon’s breakout will impact the Phillies’ offseason. He’ll be eligible for the Rule 5 Draft this winter. His breakout has ensured that he will be added to the 40-man roster by November.

Bryan Rincon’s 2027 Outlook with the Phillies

Assuming there’s a 2027 season, Bryan Rincon should be invited to the Phillies’ big league camp next spring. How well he performs could decide how quickly he gets called up to the big leagues. At a minimum, he serves as injury depth behind Trea Turner next season.

However, Turner’s declining defense at shortstop could open the door for Bryan Rincon. The 33-year-old is a candidate to move back to either second base or the outfield next season.

If the Phillies want to commit to moving Turner off shortstop, it’s more likely they make an external addition. That could mean signing a free agent on a short-term deal or swinging a trade for a one-year rental.

The Phillies infield has a lot of moving parts. It hasn’t helped that top prospect Aidan Miller is unlikely to play at all during the minor league season either. Miller’s back injury has impacted how the club will configure its infield next season.

Depending on what moves the Phillies make in the offseason, Rincon could be one of the first players up from Triple-A. But most likely, he’ll spend most of the season in Lehigh Valley.